How to watch Pistons vs Nuggets: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

February 28, 2025

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons.

See how to watch a Pistons vs Nuggets live stream here, as Detroit looks to continue the longest active win streak in the NBA (8 games).

How To Watch Pistons vs. Nuggets Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Detroit Pistons
  • 📅 Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): FDSDET, ALT2 and NBA League Pass
  • 💻 Free Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Odds: Pistons -2.0 (-110) | Nuggets +2.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Pistons as 2.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Pistons & Nuggets injury report

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

G Dennis Schroder (ankle; probable), F Simone Fontecchio (finger; probable), G Jaden Ivy (leg; out).

Denver Nuggets injury report

F DaRon Holmes (achilles; out), F  Vlatko Cancar (knee; out).

Pistons vs Nuggets Preview

The Detroit Pistons are flying right now and they look like a side that could seriously pose a threat in the postseason if they keep winning the same way that they have been in the past few weeks.

Detroit has the longest active winning streak in the league with eight wins in a row and their latest victory against the Boston Celtics was their most impressive to date.

After beating Boston at home on Wednesday night, it comes as no surprise that the Pistons are 2.0 point favorites for Friday’s game against a deflated Nuggets outfit.

Denver have looked out of sorts in the last week and after an eight game winning run of their own, the Nuggets have dropped two losses in the last three games – albeit their losses did come against two strong teams in the form of the Lakers and Bucks.

It is crucial that the Nuggets pick up at least one win during a difficult road trip this weekend, with their final game away from Denver coming against last year’s champions in Boston.

The Nuggets hold a fantastic record in back to back games this season as they have only lost once in a game with no rest. Against the Pistons this season the Nuggets are 1-0 and that – like Friday’s game – also came on a back to back.

