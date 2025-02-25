How to watch Raptors vs Celtics: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Boston Celtics will set out for a sixth consecutive win in Tuesday’s clash with the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena.

How to watch Raptors vs Celtics

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics

📅 Raptors vs Celtics game date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Canada

Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Canada 📺 TV channel(s): NBC Sports Boston, TSN

🎲 Raptors vs Celtics game odds: Raptors +11.0 (-110) | Celtics -11.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 11.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Raptors vs Celtics injury report

Toronto Raptors injury report

F Brandon Ingram (ankle; out), C Jakob Poeltl (hip; questionable), F Ulrich Chomche (knee; out for season), G Gradey Dick (thigh; probable)

Boston Celtics injury report

G Jrue Holiday (rest; out), F Al Horford (toe; questionable), C Luke Kornet (personal; out), C Neemias Queta (illness; out), F Xavier Tillman (knee; probable)

Raptors vs Celtics preview

Following a disappointing period over December and early January, the defending champion Boston Celtics are finally starting to get their act together with nine wins from their last ten.

Jayson Tatum has turned it up a notch in recent times, averaging 27.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists a night this month on 46% shooting from the floor and 38% from downtown.

The Celtics fell to a shock defeat the last time they played in Toronto just over a month ago but tonight’s clash offers a golden opportunity to flip the script and put the season series to bed with a 3-1 victory.

Toronto remain the third-worst Eastern Conference team with a record of 18-39 this year but the Raptors will feel increased confidence coming off the back of a blowout win over the Phoenix Suns last time out.