How to watch Rockets vs Bucks: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a roll and can grab a fifth consecutive win with victory over the Houston Rockets in Texas on Tuesday.

How to watch Rockets vs Bucks

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks

Houston Rockets vs Milwaukee Bucks 📅 Rockets vs Bucks game date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Toyota Center | Houston, Texas 📺 TV channel(s): SCHN, FDSWI

SCHN, FDSWI 💻 Free Rockets vs Bucks game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Rockets vs Bucks game odds: Rockets -3.5 (-110) | Bucks +3.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Rockets as 3.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Rockets vs Bucks injury report

Houston Rockets injury report

G Fred VanVleet (ankle; questionable), F Jae’Sean Tate (back; questionable), G Dillon Brooks (illness; questionable), C Cody Zeller (not with team; out)

Milwaukee Bucks injury report

F Bobby Portis (suspension; out), G Pat Connaughton (calf; out), F Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf; probable), G Gary Trent Jr (knee; probable)

Rockets vs Bucks preview

New Bucks addition Kyle Kuzma posted on social media that he couldn’t remember the last time he was a part of a four-game win streak, and his arrival to Milwaukee has been nothing but positive so far.

Doc Rivers’ side have made steady progress coming out of the All-Star break and they look all but certain to finish in the four or five seed which opens the door for a first round playoff match-up with the Indiana Pacers or Detroit Pistons.

The Bucks haven’t over or underperformed this season, they’re playing majorly to expectation but if Giannis Antetkounmpo can stay healthy through the postseason Milwaukee will present a danger to any of their opponents.

The Rockets are poised to make their first playoff appearance since the James Harden era and they’re also staring a four or five seed finish in the face, potentially as high as three if the Memphis Grizzlies collapse.

Ime Udoka is no stranger to good playoff basketball having led the Boston Celtics to an Eastern Conference championship in his first year as a head coach, alongside winning a ring as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

Houston’s young core of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith and Amen Thompson is well complimented by the veteran presence of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, so expect the Rockets to be competitive and put up a fight in the playoffs.

The Rockets have won two straight meetings with the Bucks in their home arena and the sportsbooks have the hosts as slight favorites heading in.