NBA

How To Watch Rockets vs. Pacers Free Live Stream

James Foglio
James Foglio Sports Editor

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Updated3 hours ago on March 04, 2025

How To Watch Rockets vs Pacers Free Live Stream

The Houston Rockets (37-24, 33-28 ATS) are at the Indiana Pacers (34-25, 29-29-1 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Tuesday night; find out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Pacers as 3.5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Houston Rockets @ Indiana Pacers
  • 📅 Rockets vs. Pacers Game Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): AT&T SportsNet Southwest
  • 💻 Free Rockets vs. Pacers Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Rockets vs. Pacers Game Odds: Rockets +3.5 (-110) | Pacers -3.5 (-110)

Rockets vs. Pacers Injuries

Houston Rockets Injury Report

PF Tari Eason (lower leg; questionable) | SF Amen Thompson (shoulder; questionable) | C Alperen Sengun (back; questionable) | SF Dillon Brooks (knee; day to day) | PG Fred VanVleet (ankle; day to day)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SG Bennedict Mathurin (wrist; doubtful) | SF Isaiah Jackson (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Rockets are 17-14 away and 8-12 when playing as the underdog this season. Houston is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 110.1 points, 49.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.0 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field.

Houston was without four starters and two other players of its rotation in Monday’s 137-128 road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets sat All-Star center Alperen Sengun (back) along with fellow starters Fred VanVleet (ankle), Dillon Brooks (knee), and Amen Thompson (shoulder).

However, Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore stepped up to give OKC a competitive game, with Sheppard recording a career-high 25 points and five assists while Whitmore added 27 points (tying his career best), 11 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in his third career double-double.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are 18-10 at home and 22-13 when playing as the favorite. Indiana is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 121.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 8.9 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the floor.

Aaron Nesmith posted a career-high 27 points in the Pacers’ 127-112 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday to open a two-game homestand that concludes with a matchup against Houston on Tuesday.

Houston defeated Indiana 130-113 in the first meeting of the regular-season series on Nov. 20. Sengun had a then-season-high 31 points with 12 rebounds, and Jabari Smith Jr. added 23 points for the Rockets.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers hold a 76.1% chance of defeating Houston. The Rockets are winless in their last seven road games, while Indiana is 4-1 in its past five meetings with Houston at home.