How To Watch Rockets vs. Pacers Free Live Stream

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Houston Rockets @ Indiana Pacers

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

TV Channel(s): AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Rockets vs. Pacers Game Odds: Rockets +3.5 (-110) | Pacers -3.5 (-110)

Rockets vs. Pacers Injuries

Houston Rockets Injury Report

PF Tari Eason (lower leg; questionable) | SF Amen Thompson (shoulder; questionable) | C Alperen Sengun (back; questionable) | SF Dillon Brooks (knee; day to day) | PG Fred VanVleet (ankle; day to day)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SG Bennedict Mathurin (wrist; doubtful) | SF Isaiah Jackson (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Rockets are 17-14 away and 8-12 when playing as the underdog this season. Houston is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 110.1 points, 49.9 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.0 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field.

Houston was without four starters and two other players of its rotation in Monday’s 137-128 road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets sat All-Star center Alperen Sengun (back) along with fellow starters Fred VanVleet (ankle), Dillon Brooks (knee), and Amen Thompson (shoulder).

However, Reed Sheppard and Cam Whitmore stepped up to give OKC a competitive game, with Sheppard recording a career-high 25 points and five assists while Whitmore added 27 points (tying his career best), 11 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in his third career double-double.

Meanwhile, the Pacers are 18-10 at home and 22-13 when playing as the favorite. Indiana is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 121.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 8.9 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the floor.

Aaron Nesmith posted a career-high 27 points in the Pacers’ 127-112 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday to open a two-game homestand that concludes with a matchup against Houston on Tuesday.

Houston defeated Indiana 130-113 in the first meeting of the regular-season series on Nov. 20. Sengun had a then-season-high 31 points with 12 rebounds, and Jabari Smith Jr. added 23 points for the Rockets.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pacers hold a 76.1% chance of defeating Houston. The Rockets are winless in their last seven road games, while Indiana is 4-1 in its past five meetings with Houston at home.