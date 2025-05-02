The Houston Rockets (54-33, 46-41 ATS) visit the Golden State Warriors (52-36, 44-42-2 ATS) in Game 6 of their first round NBA playoff series on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Warriors as 5.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6 Free Live Stream

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors 📅 Rockets vs. Warriors G ame 6 Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

🎲 Rockets vs. Warriors Game 6 Odds: Rockets +5.5 (-110) | Warriors -5.5 (+115)

Rockets vs. Warriors Injuries

Houston Rockets Injury Report

C Jock Landale (knee; ruled out) | SF Jae’Sean Tate (ankle; out indefinitely)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

No reported injuries

Game Preview

The Golden State Warriors aim to clinch the best-of-seven series at home against the Houston Rockets in Game 6 of the Western Conference first round on Friday night. The Rockets defeated Golden State in Houston on Wednesday night, withstanding a fourth-quarter rally from the Warriors’ reserves en route to a 131-116 victory.

Facing a 29-point deficit with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter of Game 5, Warriors coach Steve Kerr substituted all five starters and opted to sit his frontline players for the remainder of the contest. None of Golden State’s starters played more than 26 minutes in the loss.

“Obviously, it’s not ideal to play that amount of minutes because if we’re winning, you play way more,” said Warriors forward Draymond Green, who had seven points and two steals in just 18 minutes of action.

“But we [Kerr and the veterans] had a quick conversation (in the third) and he said, ‘I don’t think we should chase it,’ and I said, ‘Cool. We’ll give it five [or] six minutes and if we can’t turn it, pull the plug.'”

Fred VanVleet led the Rockets with 26 points in Game 5. Amen Thompson also recorded 25 points, six rebounds, and five steals, and Dillon Brooks finished with 24 points in 29 minutes.

Houston led by as many as 31 after suffering back-to-back road losses.

“It feels like we’re getting more consistent recognition of what they’re doing throughout the series as it goes on,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “If they have to beat us one-on-one, we feel that’s to our advantage.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 60.4% chance of defeating Houston in Game 6. The Rockets are 1-5 in their last six road games.

However, Golden State is 9-1 in its past 10 home games against Houston.