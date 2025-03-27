The San Antonio Spurs (31-40, 32-39 ATS) are at the Cleveland Cavaliers (58-14, 44-27-1 ATS) in this cross-conference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Cavs as heavy 14-point favorites at home, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Spurs vs. Cavaliers Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: San Antonio Spurs @ Cleveland Cavaliers

San Antonio Spurs @ Cleveland Cavaliers 📅 Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

🎲 Spurs vs. Cavaliers Game Odds: Spurs +14 (-115) | Cavaliers -14 (-105)

Spurs vs. Cavaliers Injuries

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

C Charles Bassey (knee; downgraded to out) | PG De’Aaron Fox (finger; out for the season) | C Victor Wembanyama (shoulder; out for the season) | SF Riley Minix (shoulder; out for the season)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SG Ty Jerome (knee; questionable) | SG Jaylon Tyson (knee; ruled out) | PF Evan Mobley (rest; ruled out) | SF Emoni Bates (G League assignment; out)

Game Preview

The Spurs are 12-23 away and 15-33 when playing as the underdog. San Antonio is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 120.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 9.5 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field.

San Antonio is coming off a 122-96 loss at Detroit on Tuesday. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 26 points, while Stephon Castle added 19 points. The team trailed by 26 points at halftime and by 19 heading into the final frame.

San Antonio had won three straight games, tying a season high, prior to its loss on Tuesday and is still 3 1/2 games behind the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings, who are tied for 10th in the Western Conference standings.

As for the Cavaliers, they’re 30-5 at home and 55-12 when playing as the favorite. Cleveland is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 116.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.8 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the floor.

Cleveland is just five games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with 10 games left in the regular season.

In addition, the Cavaliers’ most recent game was a 122-111 victory at Portland on Tuesday. It was their second straight win after a season-worst four-game losing streak.

The Cavs and Spurs play again on Friday, April 4 in the Alamo City. Cleveland has won the past three meetings with San Antonio after winning at home and on the road in 2024.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers hold a 90.3% chance of defeating San Antonio. The Spurs are 1-6 in their last seven meetings with Cleveland, while the Cavs are 4-1 in their past five home games against San Antonio.