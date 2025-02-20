See how to watch a Spurs vs Suns live stream as the 11th and 12th seed in the West go head to head in Austin, Texas.

How to watch Spurs vs Suns

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns 📅 Spurs vs Suns game date: Thursday, February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Moody Center | Austin, Texas

Moody Center | Austin, Texas 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, truTV, MAX

TNT, truTV, MAX 💻 Free Spurs vs Suns game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Spurs vs Suns game odds: Spurs +2.0 (-110) | Suns -2.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Suns as 2.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Spurs & Suns injury report

San Antonio Spurs injury report

C Victor Wembanyama (illness, doubtful), C Charles Bassey (Knee; out).

Phoenix Suns injury report

F Cody Martin (hernia, out).

Spurs vs Suns Preview

The San Antonio Spurs may be left without Victor Wembanyama on Thursday night, as their young sensation battles through illness following his first All-Star weekend.

Other than the French superstar, San Antonio has a fairly clean injury report which is expected to make for a close game against an uncharacteristically poor Suns team this year.

Spurs have won just two of their last seven games and after a convincing loss in Boston to the reigning champions before the All-Star break, they will be keen to get back to winning ways at home on Thursday.

The Phoenix Suns have also been in poor form lately and their general disappointment this season has been one of the biggest talking points from any team.

Despite having Devin Booker and Kevin Durant leading their team, the Suns have struggled this year and they currently sit on a three game losing streak that has seen them drop to 11th in the West.

Booker has been removed off the injury report for Thursday’s game, after recovering from a back injury during the All-Star break. Bradley Beal is also available again after missing a stretch of games.