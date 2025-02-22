How To Watch Suns vs. Bulls Free Live Stream Online

The Phoenix Suns (26-29, 19-35-1 ATS) are visiting the Chicago Bulls (22-34, 24-31-1) in this interconference matchup on Saturday; check out how to watch the free live stream online below. NBA betting sites show the Suns as 5-point favorites on the road, per the latest BetOnline odds. How To Watch Suns vs. Warriors Free Live Stream Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream. 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Phoenix Suns @ Chicago Bulls

Phoenix Suns @ Chicago Bulls 📅 Suns vs. Bulls Game Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

United Center | Chicago, Illinois 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass 💻 Free Suns vs. Bulls Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Suns vs. Bulls Game Odds: Suns -5 (-110) | Bulls +5 (-110) Suns vs. Bulls Injuries Phoenix Suns Injury Report SF Cody Martin (sports hernia; ruled out) Chicago Bulls Injury Report PF Jalen Smith (concussion; ruled out) | C Nikola Vucevic (calf; probable) | SG Josh Giddey (wrist; probable) | SG Ayo Dosunmu (shoulder; questionable) | PF E.J. Liddell (knee; ruled out) | PF Patrick Williams (knee; out indefinitely) Game Preview

Phoenix is aiming to end its five-game road losing streak on Saturday. The Suns are 10-18 away, 22-5 as the selected favorite, and 8-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Suns are 2-8 in their last 10 games, averaging 115.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.6 steals, and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the floor.

Phoenix returned from the All-Star break on Thursday and suffered yet another defeat, losing 120-109 to the San Antonio Spurs in Austin, Texas. The loss was the fourth straight and seventh in eight games.

Royce O’Neale scored a career-high 27 points, while Kevin Durant scored 22 points in Thursday’s loss. Devin Booker added 17 on 4-of-14 shooting and from two 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have gone 10-19 at home and 16-26 as the underdog this season. Chicago is 3-7 in its past 10 contests, averaging 113.5 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the floor.

Chicago fell short Thursday in a 113-111 overtime loss to the host New York Knicks. Josh Giddey had 27 points and 16 rebounds to lead the team. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points against New York as well.