The Phoenix Suns (30-35, 25-39-1 ATS) are visiting the Houston Rockets (40-25, 36-29 ATS) in this Western Conference rematch on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Rockets as 4.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Suns vs. Rockets Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Phoenix Suns @ Houston Rockets

Phoenix Suns @ Houston Rockets 📅 Suns vs. Rockets G ame Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Toyota Center | Houston, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): AT&T SportsNet Southwest

AT&T SportsNet Southwest 💻 Watch Suns vs. Rockets Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Suns vs. Rockets Game Odds: Suns +4.5 (-110) | Rockets -4.5 (-110)

Suns vs. Rockets Injuries

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

PG Monte Morris (back; doubtful) | SF Cody Martin (sports hernia; day to day) | PG Bradley Beal (calf; day to day)

Houston Rockets Injury Report

PG Fred VanVleet (ankle; probable) | SF Amen Thompson (ankle; out indefinitely) | SG Reed Sheppard (thumb; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Suns are 12-22 away and 20-23 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 122.0 points, 44.4 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 5.5 steals, and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field.

Phoenix will conclude its four-game road trip in Houston after falling 120-118 to Memphis on Monday. The team is now 4-7 since the All-Star break, with two of those losses coming in overtime.

Houston defeated the Suns 119-111 on Feb. 12 in the first meeting of the regular-season series. Kevin Durant scored a game-high 37 points for Phoenix, while the Rockets’ Tari Eason led the team in scoring with 25 points.

In addition, the Rockets are 22-10 at home and 24-16 in Western Conference play. Houston is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 113.9 points, 50.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.2 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the floor.

With both second-year forward Amen Thompson and veteran guard Fred VanVleet sidelined by ankle injuries, the team was forced to rely on other players in the rotation against the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Guard Jalen Green helped carry Houston in a 97-84 home win that extended the Rockets’ win streak to three games. They host the Suns in the third contest of a six-game homestand on Wednesday night.

Although Thompson is expected to miss 10-14 days after his injury on Saturday against New Orleans, VanVleet should be closer to a return to action. He’s currently listed as probable on the injury report.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Rockets have a 58.8% chance of defeating Houston. The Suns are 2-9 in their last 11 road games, while Houston has won 10 straight games played on a Wednesday.