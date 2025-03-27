NBA

How to watch Thunder vs Grizzlies: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Updated10 seconds ago on March 27, 2025

Isaiah Hartenstein calf

See how to watch a Thunder vs Grizzlies live stream on Thursday night, as OKC continues to hunt down an incredible 70-win season.  

How to watch Thunder vs Grizzlies

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Memphis Grizzlies @ Oklahoma City Thunder
  • 📅 Thunder vs Grizzlies game date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • 📺 TV channel(s): FDSOK, FDSSE
  • 💻 Free Thunder vs Grizzlies game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Thunder vs Grizzlies game odds: Thunder -9.5 (-110) | Grizzlies +9.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Thunder as 9.5-point favorites at home as per the latest odds.

What TV channel is Thunder vs Grizzlies on?

Thursday’s Thunder vs Grizzlies matchup will be shown on two local TV Channels.

Home fans tuning in this week can find the game on Fan Duel’s Oklahoma channel, FDSOK, while those tuning in from Tennessee can watch via the South East broadcast, FDSSE.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription, or you can click the Jazz Sports link here to watch the free live stream.

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

F Jalen Williams (hip; questionable), F Ousmane Dieng (calf; out), G Aaron Wiggins (achilles; out), G Alex Ducas (quadricep; out), G Ajay Mitchell (toe; out), G Nikola Topic (knee; out for season), G Cason Wallace (knee; questionable).

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

G Ja Morant (hamstring; out), F Brandon Clarke (knee; out for season), F Marvin Bagley III (concussion; out), G Zyon Pullin (knee; out), F Lamar Stevens (shoulder; questionable).

Thunder vs Grizzlies Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder are still chasing down the possibility of history this season, as they can still reach the exclusive 70-win club if they win all of their remaining games this season.

The Thunder are currently on a seven game win streak and with how convincing they have been of late, it would be no surprise to see them win out even without some of their brightest stars available.

Jalen Williams was once again unable to play with a hip injury in OKC’s last win against the Kings but he has now been questionable to return for the past week and could finally be able to return against Memphis on Thursday.

The Memphis Grizzlies are without a doubt one of the toughest games OKC has left on their schedule and they still have a chance at finishing in the top three seeds this year.

Since Ja Morant picked up a hamstring injury against the Cavaliers at the beginning of March, the Grizzlies have won just two of their five games. Both wins came against teams struggling with a record below .500.

With games against the Lakers, Warriors and Celtics all coming up after the trip to Oklahoma on Thursday, there is no respite for the Grizzlies who may face an uphill battle to hold on to the No. 5 seed out West.

