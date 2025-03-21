NBA

How To Watch Thunder vs Hornets Free Live Stream

Updated55 mins ago on March 21, 2025

Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could become 1st NBA player with 30+ PPG, 2.4 SPG since Allen Iverson

Check out how to watch the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Charlotte Hornets free live stream as OKC look to continue their winning streak.

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Charlotte Hornets @ Oklahoma City Thunder
  • 📅 Thunder vs Hornets game date: Friday, March 21, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • 📺 TV channel(s): FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network South East
  • 💻 Free Thunder vs Hornets game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Thunder vs Hornets game odds: Thunder -19.5 (-110) | Hornets +19.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Thunder as 19.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Thunder vs Hornets Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

F Jalen Williams (hip; out), F Ousmane Dieng (calf; out), G Lu Dort (hip; out), G Cason Wallace (shoulder; questionable), G Ajay Mitchell (toe; out), G Nikola Topic (knee; out for season).

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

F Tidjane Salaun (ankle; out).

What TV Channel Is Thunder vs Hornets On?

Friday’s Thunder vs Hornets match-up will be broadcast locally in Oklahoma City on FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma and FanDuel Sports Network South East for those living in North Carolina.

Thunder vs Hornets Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder are continuing to show why they deserve to be the No. 1 overall seed this season, with the Western Conference leaders continuing to win even without MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor.

Shai was rested for OKC in their last game against the 76ers but even without their star guard the Thunder were able to crush Philadelphia in a 33 point blowout.

Gilgeous-Alexander will make his return to action against the Hornets on Friday night, but OKC still has a lot of stars sidelined with injuries including starters Jalen Williams and Lu Dort.

The Charlotte Hornets look destined to finish second bottom in the East this season with only the Wizards having a worse record than them this season, but they did pick up a shock win against the Knicks on Thursday.

Without Jalen Brunson New York has been poor lately and the Hornets were able to capitalise on that last time out, after gaining an early lead which the Knicks couldn’t come back from.

Despite overcoming a strong opponent last time out, OKC is a much tougher prospect than anyone else in the league and Charlotte hasn’t won in this head to head since 2023.

