How to watch Thunder vs Nuggets: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Denver Nuggets @ Oklahoma City Thunder 📅 Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA TV, FDSOK, ALT, KTVD and NBA League Pass

Thunder & Nuggets injury report

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

G Ajay Mitchell (unspecified; out), G Nikola Topic (knee; out).

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

F Aaron Gordon (calf; questionable), C DaRon Holmes III (achilles; out), G Julian Strawther (knee; out).

Thunder vs Nuggets preview

Monday night is the second game of a back to back between the Thunder and Nuggets, and OKC will be hoping they can come out on top again after a convincing win on Sunday evening.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander silenced his critics in a clash of the MVP favorites at Paycom Center as he dropped 40 points in the 24-point win with Nikola Jokic not able to handle the Canadian.

OKC have a decent record on back to backs this season, with nine wins and four losses on games with no rest this year. The Nuggets also boast one of the best records in the league with 0 days rest at 11-1.

While OKC has no new players on its injury report, the Denver Nuggets lost Aaron Gordon on Sunday to a calf injury and after not returning in the loss he is now questionable for Monday.

Things are getting tight between the no. 2 and no. 5 seed in the Western Conference this year and after Denver’s loss on Sunday there is just one game between the four teams trailing behind OKC.

With games against the Warriors, Lakers and Timberwolves coming up this week the Nuggets need to keep picking up wins where they can during a difficult period of fixtures.