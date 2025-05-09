The Oklahoma City Thunder (73-16, 58-30-1 ATS) visit the Denver Nuggets (55-36, 42-47-2 ATS) for Game 3 of their second round NBA playoff series on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as 5.5-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 3 Date: Friday, May 9, 2025

Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

TV Channel(s): ESPN

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 3 Odds: Thunder -5.5 (-115) | Nuggets +5.5 (-105)

Thunder vs. Nuggets Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

SG Nikola Topic (knee; out for the season)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder were stunned by the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Oklahoma City then responded with a 43-point rout Wednesday night to even the series, which now shifts to Denver for the next two games, starting with Game 3 on Friday night.

In Game 2, the Thunder led by 24 after the first quarter, scored an NBA playoff record 87 points in the first half, and were up by as much as 49. All five OKC starters and reserve forward Aaron Wiggins had scored in double figures by halftime.

The Thunder’s 48-point lead after three quarters tied the fourth-largest margin in NBA playoff history — one point fewer than OKC’s 49-point advantage over the Memphis Grizzlies entering the final quarter of this season’s playoff opener. It seems the Thunder have put the Game 1 loss behind them.

“We know it’s about how we respond,” Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “There’s nothing we can do about what just happened, so there’s no point to have our head down or be sad about it or sulk about it. All we can do is be better for the next game.”

As for the Nuggets, three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic fouled out late in the third quarter of Game 2. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and six turnovers after putting up 42 points and 22 rebounds in the series opener.

However, the series is far from over. Denver was routed in Game 3 of its first-round matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, but it came back to defeat L.A. in Game 4. Last year, the Nuggets also trailed by two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves before reeling off three straight wins.

There is also concern about Michael Porter Jr.’s health. Although he is not on the injury report for Game 3, Porter has been dealing with a left shoulder sprain suffered in the first round.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder have a 64.3% chance of defeating Denver in Game 3. Oklahoma City is 5-0 in their last five road games, while the Nuggets are 4-1 in their past five home games.