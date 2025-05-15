NBA

How To Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets Second Round Game 6 Free Live Stream

James Foglio
Sports Editor



Sports Editor

Updated49 mins ago on May 15, 2025

How To Watch Thunder vs Nuggets Second Round Game 6 Free Live Stream

The Oklahoma City Thunder (75-17, 58-33-1 ATS) visit the Denver Nuggets (56-38, 45-47-2 ATS) for Game 6 of their second round NBA playoff series on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as 4.5-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6 Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchup: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Denver Nuggets
  • 📅 Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6 Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET
  •  🏟 Venue: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN
  • 💻 Watch Thunder vs. Nuggets Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6 Odds: Thunder -4.5 (-110) | Nuggets +4.5 (-110)

Thunder vs. Nuggets Injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

SG Nikola Topic (knee; out for the season)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

SF Hunter Tyson (ankle; ruled out) | C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are now on the road with a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets. The Thunder rallied late in Tuesday’s 112-105 home win in Game 5.

Oklahoma City has not advanced to the conference finals since 2016 when a Kevin Durant-led team blew a 3-1 series lead and lost in seven games to the Golden State Warriors.

But that was nine years ago! The team has been consistently great with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“We’re a better team today than we were at the beginning of the series,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “We’re definitely evolving and growing and learning.”

Denver’s three-time MVP, Nikola Jokic, recorded 44 points and 15 rebounds in Game 5. The Nuggets fell to 2-5 in playoff games where Jokic scores at least 40 points.

Jokic and Aaron Gordon combined to shoot 23-for-38 on Tuesday night, but the rest of the team was 17-for-59. Michael Porter Jr., playing with an injured left shoulder, was 1-for-7.

“We’ve played well enough to win the last two games,” Porter said. “A lot of the reason we lost is because I’m not helping contribute. And that’s tough. That’s really tough. … I haven’t been contributing in any way.”

Jamal Murray, who put up 13 points in the third quarter, was 1-for-6 in the fourth and his only field goal came with 17 seconds left. Jokic was 4-for-6 in the final 12 minutes. The rest of the team was 1-for-15.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Oklahoma City has a 61.9% chance of defeating Denver in Game 6. OKC is 17-2 in its last 19 road games, while the Nuggets are 3-6 in their past nine games played in May.