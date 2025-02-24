See how to watch a Thunder vs Timberwolves live stream, as two titans of the Western Conference go head to head for a third time in February.

How To Watch Thunder vs. Timberwolves Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder

📅 Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, NBA League Pass

🎲 Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Odds: Thunder -12.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +12.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor OKC as 12.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Thunder & Timberwolves injury report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

G Nikola Topic (ACL; out for the season), G Ajay Mitchell (toe; out).

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

G Donte DiVincenzo (toe; out), C Rudy Gobert (back; out), F Julius Randle (groin; out).

Thunder vs Timberwolves Preview

On Monday, Oklahoma City Thunder will face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves for a second night in a row, with the number one seed in the West coming out on top in the first leg of the back to back on Sunday.

OKC turned around a 12 point deficit during the second half of Sunday’s game to get revenge for a loss to Minnesota just before the All-Star break. MVP favorite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led all scores again in the win, with 37 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Monday’s hosts have no players to add to their injury report with long-term absentees Nikola Topic and Ajay Mitchell both still out of action.

The Timberwolves haven’t won since returning from the All-Star break, with back to back losses against the Rockets and Thunder dropping Minnesota to seventh in the West.

In the absence of some of their biggest stars on Monday, Jaylen Clark was impressive for the Timberwolves during the first half against OKC but a concerning injury cut his night short.

Clark remained on the floor for a prolonged period of time after hitting his head and after eventually making his own way to the locker room, the 23-year-old wasn’t able to return to the game.

The Timberwolves will be praying that Clark is able to play in the second back to back despite his knock, as the rookie was on track to record career-high’s in multiple categories before being ruled out. Clark is currently not on Monday’s injury report.