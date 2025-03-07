The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-29, 29-35 ATS) are visiting the Miami Heat (29-32, 27-33-1 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Wolves as 5.5-point favorites on the road, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Heat Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Miami Heat

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Miami Heat 📅 Timberwolves vs. Heat G ame Date: Friday, March 7, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports North

🎲 Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Odds: Timberwolves -5.5 (-110) | Heat +5.5 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Heat Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Mike Conley (finger; questionable) | SG Anthony Edwards (hip; questionable) | C Rudy Gobert (back; questionable) | SG Donte DiVincenzo (toe; out) | PF Julius Randle (groin; out)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Alec Burks (back; questionable) | SF Andrew Wiggins (ankle; questionable) | SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle; questionable) | C Kel’el Ware (knee; ruled out) | PG Tyler Herro (illness; questionable) | PF Nikola Jovic (hand; out indefinitely) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Timberwolves are 18-15 away and 28-19 when playing as the favorite this season. However, Minnesota is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 117.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 9.1 steals, and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field.

Minnesota is coming off a 125-110 win over the host Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday. Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards each scored 29 points for the Timberwolves.

Point guard Mike Conley (rest) and center Rudy Gobert (back) missed the Hornets game. Although Gobert was upgraded to questionable, it appears likely Conley will return against the Heat.

As for the Heat, they’re 15-12 on their home court and 9-19 when playing as the underdog. Miami is 4-6 in its past 10 contests, averaging 111.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.4 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the floor.

Tyler Herro did not play in Miami’s 112-107 loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday due to illness. But Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 34 points against Cleveland.

In their only meeting so far this season, Miami defeated the Wolves 95-94 in Minnesota on Nov. 10. Herro scored a game-high 26 points for the Heat, while Edwards was held to 22 points on 8-for-24 shooting for Minnesota.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 68.5% chance of defeating Miami. The Heat 8-4 in their last 12 games played on a Friday, while Minnesota is 10-3 in its past 13 matchups with Miami.