The Minnesota Timberwolves (52-34, 42-44 ATS) are visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (51-35, 46-39-1 ATS) in Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Lakers as 5.5-point favorites at home, per BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 5 Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs First Round Series: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 Timberwolves vs. Lakers G ame 5 Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV 💻 Watch Timberwolves vs. Lakers Free Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game 5 Odds: Timberwolves +5.5 (-105) | Lakers -5.5 (+115)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Rob Dillingham (ankle; ruled out)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

PF Maxi Kleber (foot; questionable)

Game Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves aim to clinch the best-of-seven series over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round on Wednesday night.

Minnesota took a 3-1 lead in their opening-round series by outscoring the purple and gold 32-19 in the fourth quarter of Game 4 en route to a 116-113 victory.

Anthony Edwards powered the Wolves’ offense in the closing 12 minutes, scoring 16 of his game- and series-high 43 points. The three-time All-Star also made three of his five total 3-pointers in the final frame.

Minnesota’s Game 4 victory came after the Lakers were up 12 points in the third and led by 10 with 11:25 left on the clock. Three of Edwards’ free throws with 3:47 remaining brought the Wolves ahead, and they never trailed again.

“There wasn’t any panic,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “It’s been a hallmark of this team in the second half of the season. … The guys always have a belief they can come back.”

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic finished Game 4 with 38 points for the Lakers after playing through an illness in Game 3. LeBron James added 27 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists.

Los Angeles now must win three straight to advance to the second round. Although the Lakers are 13-4 in their last 17 games, they’re also 2-5 in their past seven meetings with Minnesota.

“Obviously, you don’t think about winning three, you think about just getting the next one,” James said. “That’s the only thing that matters because if not, obviously, the offseason [begins].”

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have a 61.3% chance of defeating Minnesota in Game 5. The Timberwolves are 13-2 in their last 15 games played in April, while Los Angeles is 13-4 in its past 17 home games.