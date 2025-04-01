How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Free Live Stream

The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-32, 35-40 ATS) are visiting the Denver Nuggets (47-28, 35-39-1 ATS) in this Western Conference matchup on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Nuggets as 3.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Terrance Shannon Jr. (groin; ruled out)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

SG Christian Braun (foot; probable) | PF Aaron Gordon (calf; questionable) | C Nikola Jokic (ankle; probable) | PG Jamal Murray (hamstring; questionable) | SG Julian Strawther (knee; out indefinitely) | C DaRon Holmes II (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Timberwolves are 20-16 away and have gone 9-5 against Northwest Division opponents. Minnesota is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 123.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.8 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the floor.

Minnesota has won two straight and trail the Golden State Warriors by a half-game for the sixth seed in the Western Conference with seven games remaining.

The Wolves defeated Denver by just three points at home in November but have beaten the Nuggets by 29 points and 20 points in the last two meetings, respectively.

As for the Nuggets, they’re 25-12 at home and have gone 8-7 against their division opponents. Denver is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 117.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 8.6 steals, and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field.

Denver has won two in a row after dropping its first game of the five-game homestand that concludes Wednesday night. The Nuggets hold a slim lead over the Los Angeles Lakers for the third seed in the West.

“I think they’ve approached this game like it’s a rivalry, and I think we’ve approached these games like it’s just another game sometimes,” coach Michael Malone said.

“We just got to play harder, whether it’s a rivalry or not. I don’t care who you’re playing. If you’re playing St. Buzzies and they beat you five times in a row, sometimes your pride’s got to kick in.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 51.8% chance of defeating Denver. The Wolves are 5-0 in their past five meetings with the Nuggets, while Denver is 12-5 in its last 17 matchups with a Western Conference opponent.