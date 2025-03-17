How to watch Timberwolves vs Pacers: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

See how to watch a Timberwolves vs Pacers live stream on Monday night, as Minnesota looks to win its ninth game on the bounce.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Indiana Pacers @ Minnesota Timberwolves

📅 Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

📺 TV Channel(s): FDSIN, FDSNX and NBA League Pass

🎲 Timberwolves vs. Pacers Game Odds: Timberwolves -7.5 (-110) | Pacers +7.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Timberwolves as 7.5-point favorites in Minneapolis as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Timberwolves & Pacers injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

C Mike Conley (rest; questionable).

Indiana Pacers injury report

F Aaron Nesmith (ankle; questionable), C Myles Turner (hip; questionable), F Pascal Siakam (personal; out), F Johnny Furphy (illness; questionable), G Tyrese Haliburton (back; questionable), F Isaiah Jackson (achilles; out).

Timberwolves vs Pacers preview

There has been no stopping the Minnesota Timberwolves throughout March and after eight wins in a row they have all but clinched a spot in the postseason.

Minnesota comes into Monday’s game off a back to back against Utah on Sunday but the win wasn’t too taxing with no starters playing longer than 30 minutes except Anthony Edwards.

‘Ant-Man’ has been heating up lately and he’s scored 25+ points in the last four games, with an impressive 41 against Utah in just 31 minutes on the floor.

The Indiana Pacers have endured a mixed bag of results lately, but they come into Monday’s game as 7.5-point underdogs following a loss to the Bucks last time out.

Most of Indiana’s starters feature on the injury report this week with Pascal Siakam already ruled out due to personal reasons. Tyrese Haliburton is reportedly suffering from back soreness and hiss availability will be a game time decision as will Myles Turner.

Haliburton would be a huge miss for the Pacers, especially considering his game-winning four point play last time out against Milwaukee.

The Timberwolves have won the last six head to heads against Indiana, with a win streak dating back to the 2021-22 season.