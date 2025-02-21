How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Rockets Free Live Stream

The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-25, 24-32 ATS) are visiting the Houston Rockets (34-21, 29-26 ATS) in this Western Conference matchup on Friday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Rockets as 5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Houston Rockets

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Houston Rockets 📅 Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Toyota Center | Houston, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports North, ESPN

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports North, ESPN

🎲 Timberwolves vs. Rockets Game Odds: Timberwolves +5 (-110) | Rockets -5 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Rockets Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

PG Mike Conley (finger; questionable) | SG Anthony Edwards (hip; questionable) | C Rudy Gobert (back; questionable) | SG Donte DiVincenzo (toe; out) | PF Julius Randle (groin; out)

Houston Rockets Injury Report

C Cody Zeller (not with team; out) | PG Fred VanVleet (ankle; out)

Game Preview

The Timberwolves are 23-14 in Western Conference play, 15-12 away, and 8-9 in one-possession games this season. Minnesota is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 116.8 points, 45.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.6 steals, and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Wolves announced Thursday that Donte DiVincenzo has been cleared for non-contact basketball activities while Julius Randle, who suffered a right groin strain on Jan. 30, can resume 5-on-5 scrimmaging with full contact. Rudy Gobert (back) and Mike Conley (finger) are also questionable for Friday’s game.

Minnesota entered the All-Star break after defeating the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder while short-handed, winning 116-101 in Minneapolis. Naz Reid posted 27 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists, while Anthony Edwards contributed 23 points and Jaden McDaniels finished with 21.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are 17-9 at home and 20-13 in Western Conference matchups this season. However, Houston is just 3-7 in its past 10 contests, averaging 106.2 points, 47.2 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.7 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the floor.

Before the All-Star break, Houston ended a six-game losing streak with a win at home against the Toronto Raptors on Feb. 9. The Rockets then won 119-111 over the Phoenix Suns on Feb. 12, but they lost 105-98 to the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 13.

Shooting guard Jalen Green is Houston’s leading scorer this season, averaging 21.2 points per game. The Timberwolves are 2-1 against the Rockets this season and have won 12 of the past 14 meetings.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Houston holds a 79.6% chance of defeating Minnesota. The Wolves are 12-2 in their last 14 matchups with Houston, while the Rockets are 1-6 in their past seven meetings at home against Minnesota.