How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1 Free Live Stream

The Oklahoma City Thunder (76-18, 59-34-1 ATS) are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (57-35, 46-46 ATS) for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night.

2025 Western Conference Finals: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 Date: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV Channel(s): ESPN

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game 1 Odds: Timberwolves +7.5 (-115) | Thunder -7.5 (-105)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

No injured players

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

SG Nikola Topic (knee; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night. Minnesota hasn’t played in six days since defeating the Golden State Warriors in five games of its second-round series.

Minnesota had a six-day break before each of its first two playoff series, winning Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers and dropping Game 1 to Golden State. The Wolves won each series in five games.

The Timberwolves are in the conference finals for the second consecutive season and the third time in their history. Minnesota has never advanced to the NBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are coming off a 125-93 win over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Sunday in Game 7 of their second-round series. Oklahoma City is in the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2016 and seeks its first Finals appearance since 2012.

Oklahoma City had one week between games before its first-round series against Memphis and then nine days between games before the series against the Nuggets.

The Thunder and Timberwolves split the regular-season series at two games apiece. Oklahoma City won 113-105 at home on Dec. 31 and 130-123 in Minnesota on Feb. 23.

However, the Wolves defeated the Thunder by a final score of 116-101 at home on Feb. 13 and 131-128 in overtime in Oklahoma City on Feb. 24. Minnesota is 6-2 in its last eight road games against OKC.

Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert played in just one of those four regular-season games — the New Year’s Eve loss — while Chet Holmgren appeared in two of the games for the Thunder.

“Apples to apples, I don’t know if those games are the perfect framework through which to look at the series,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “It’ll be different.”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Oklahoma City has a 69.7% chance of defeating Minnesota in Game 1. The Timberwolves are 5-1 in their past six road games, while the Thunder are 6-1 in their last seven home games.