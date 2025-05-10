How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 3 Free Live Stream

The Golden State Warriors (54-38, 46-44-2 ATS) play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves (54-35, 44-45 ATS) for Game 3 of their second round NBA playoff series on Saturday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Wolves as 5.5-point favorites on the road, per BetOnline odds.

2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Golden State Warriors

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 3 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

TV Channel(s): ABC

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game 3 Odds: Timberwolves -5.5 (-110) | Warriors +5.5 (-110)

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Injuries

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

SG Rob Dillingham (ankle; questionable)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SG Stephen Curry (hamstring; to be re-evaluated in one week)

Game Preview

The Western Conference semifinals series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors now shifts to San Francisco for Games 3 and 4. The teams are scheduled for Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday in the best-of-seven series.

Stephen Curry remains out with a left hamstring strain. Curry sustained his injury during the second quarter of Tuesday’s series opener. He scored 13 points in 13 minutes before exiting.

Golden State is coming off a 117-93 loss Thursday in the rematch at Minnesota. With Curry absent, Warriors coach Steve Kerr played 14 players in the first half of the rout — that was the most by a coach in a playoff game since at least 1998.

Jonathan Kuminga, who saw action in just three of the seven games in the Houston series, hit 8-of-11 shots in an 18-point effort. Trayce Jackson-Davis, who left the bench for just 24 minutes against the Rockets, added 15 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Timberwolves forward Julius Randle recorded 24 points and 11 assists, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker put up 20 points in Game 2.

All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, who went to the locker room after suffering an injury to his left ankle in the second quarter, returned to the lineup after halftime.

“There’s lots of ways being an elite athlete pays off,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. “Being able to shake those things off certainly is one of them. I was really planning on not seeing him the rest of the game.”

Edwards is not listed on the Timberwolves’ injury report for Saturday’s game.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wolves have a 55% chance of defeating Golden State in Game 3. Minnesota is 4-1 in its past five road games against the Warriors.