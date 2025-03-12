NBA

How to watch Trail Blazers vs Knicks: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

By Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Sports Editor

Updated March 12, 2025

Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks pic

See how to watch a Trail Blazers vs Knicks live stream here, as New York looks to maintain pace with the top two in the Eastern Conference without the injured Jalen Brunson.

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New York Knicks @ Portland Trail Blazers
  • 📅 Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Game Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Moda Center | Portland, Oregon
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): KATU, KUNP, MSG and NBA League Pass
  • 💻 Free Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Game Odds: Trail Blazers +4.0 (-110) | Knicks -4.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Knicks as 4.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Trail Blazers & Knicks injury report

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

C Deandre Ayton (calf; out), F Jerami Grant (knee; doubtful), C Robert Williams III (knee; questionable), G Matisse Thybulle (ankle; questionable).

New York Knicks Injury Report

G Jalen Brunson (ankle; out), C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out).

Trail Blazers vs Knicks Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have a whole host of injuries to contend with this week and come into the game as 4.0 point underdogs.

There just seems to be no respite for the Blazers right now having faced four teams above .500 and in playoff contention in their last five games, losing all four of those with their only win in March coming against the Sixers.

With Portland five games off even contending for a play-in spot this year it is hard to see them making the postseason unless they start picking up wins and fast.

After Jalen Brunson was ruled out for ‘at least two weeks’ with a right ankle sprain the New York Knicks have won one and lost one, with a resounding win coming in Sacramento against the Kings last time out.

The points were shared around by OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride, who all scored 20+ in the absence of New York’s All-Star guard.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth of a six game road trip and the Knicks need a win in Portland with the Warriors coming up next and just one win on the run so far.

