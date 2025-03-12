See how to watch a Trail Blazers vs Knicks live stream here, as New York looks to maintain pace with the top two in the Eastern Conference without the injured Jalen Brunson.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New York Knicks @ Portland Trail Blazers

New York Knicks @ Portland Trail Blazers 📅 Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Game Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

Moda Center | Portland, Oregon 📺 TV Channel(s): KATU, KUNP, MSG and NBA League Pass

KATU, KUNP, MSG and NBA League Pass

🎲 Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Game Odds: Trail Blazers +4.0 (-110) | Knicks -4.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Knicks as 4.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Trail Blazers & Knicks injury report

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

C Deandre Ayton (calf; out), F Jerami Grant (knee; doubtful), C Robert Williams III (knee; questionable), G Matisse Thybulle (ankle; questionable).

New York Knicks Injury Report

G Jalen Brunson (ankle; out), C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out).

Trail Blazers vs Knicks Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have a whole host of injuries to contend with this week and come into the game as 4.0 point underdogs.

There just seems to be no respite for the Blazers right now having faced four teams above .500 and in playoff contention in their last five games, losing all four of those with their only win in March coming against the Sixers.

With Portland five games off even contending for a play-in spot this year it is hard to see them making the postseason unless they start picking up wins and fast.

After Jalen Brunson was ruled out for ‘at least two weeks’ with a right ankle sprain the New York Knicks have won one and lost one, with a resounding win coming in Sacramento against the Kings last time out.

The points were shared around by OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride, who all scored 20+ in the absence of New York’s All-Star guard.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth of a six game road trip and the Knicks need a win in Portland with the Warriors coming up next and just one win on the run so far.