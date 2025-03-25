The Golden State Warriors (41-30, 36-34-1 ATS) are visiting the Miami Heat (30-41, 31-39-1 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Warriors as 5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Warriors vs. Heat Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Golden State Warriors @ Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors @ Miami Heat 📅 Warriors vs. Heat Game Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

TNT, truTV 💻 Free Warriors vs. Heat Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Warriors vs. Heat Game Odds: Warriors -5 (-105) | Heat +5 (-115)

Warriors vs. Heat Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PG Stephen Curry (pelvis; questionable)

Miami Heat Injury Report

SF Duncan Robinson (back; questionable) | PF Nikola Jovic (hand; out indefinitely) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Warriors are 18-16 away and 31-15 when playing as the favorite. Golden State is 8-2 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.7 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field.

Four-time NBA champ Stephen Curry sat out Golden State’s loss at Atlanta on Saturday due to a pelvic contusion. However, the 37-year-old will travel to Miami with the hopes of playing.

The other big thing to watch on Tuesday is how the fans treat Butler. While the crowd is expected to boo the ex-Heat star, who asked to be traded before last month’s deadline, Butler couldn’t care less about fan criticism.

“Don’t make no difference,” Butler said of the fans. “I’m a member of the Golden State Warriors now. I’m on the opposing team. … I don’t even think about it. I don’t think about nothing except the trajectory of our squad.”

As for the Heat, they’ve gone 16-19 at home and 9-25 when playing as the underdog. Miami is 1-9 in its past 10 contests, averaging 102.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.5 steals, and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the floor.

Miami is 4-16 since trading Butler and currently holds the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. The Heat also just went through a 10-game losing streak that was the franchise’s longest skid since the 2007-08 season.

In addition, it should be noted that Tuesday night’s game this will be Andrew Wiggins’ first game against the Warriors since he was traded to Miami as part of the Butler deal.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors hold a 62.8% chance of defeating Miami. Golden State is 6-2 in its last eight road games, while the Heat are 1-7 in their past eight home games.