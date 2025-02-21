How To Watch Warriors vs. Kings Free Live Stream Online

The Golden State Warriors (28-27, 28-27 ATS) are visiting the Sacramento Kings (28-27, 21-33-1 ATS) in this Western Conference matchup on Friday night; find out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Warriors as 2.5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Golden State Warriors @ Sacramento Kings

Warriors vs. Kings Game Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California

TV Channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors vs. Kings Game Odds: Warriors -2.5 (-110) | Kings +2.5 (-110)

Warriors vs. Kings Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

PF Jonathan Kuminga (leg; out indefinitely)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

No reported injuries

Game Preview

The Warriors are 13-14 away and just 1-10 against Pacific Division opponents this season. Golden State is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 114.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 9.4 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Warriors have gone 3-1 — all on the road — since adding Jimmy Butler via a trade with the Miami Heat. Butler, who hadn’t played since Jan. 21 prior to joining Golden State, has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in his four games.

Draymond Green has been so impressed with the six-time All-Star that he proclaimed Golden State needs to make room for another banner in the Chase Center rafters.

“He’s brought back that belief. I think we’re gonna win the championship,” Green said on national television during the All-Star break.

The four-time NBA champ then quickly corrected himself, adding: “I’m sorry, I said I THINK we’re gonna win the championship. I lied. We ARE going to win the championship.”

As for the Kings, they’re 14-13 at home and 19-18 in Western Conference play. Sacramento is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 115.7 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.6 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the floor.

Zach LaVine, who the Chicago Bulls traded to Sacramento three days before the Warriors acquired Butler, has helped the Kings win three of their last four games.

The two-time All-Star averaged 23.5 points and 6.5 assists in those outings, after he debuted for the Kings with a pair of losses in which he logged an average of 17.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

LaVine is coming off his most productive game with Sactown, recording just his second points-assists double-double of the season with 32 points and 10 assists in a 140-133 overtime loss at New Orleans in the Kings’ final game before the break.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Golden State holds a 50.4% chance of defeating Sacramento. However, the Warriors are 0-5 in their last five meetings with the Kings, while Sacramento is 8-1 in its past nine home games.