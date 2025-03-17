See how to watch a Warriors vs Nuggets live stream here, as high-flying Golden State looks to close down the gap to Denver in the Western Conference 3 seed.

How To Watch Warriors vs. Nuggets Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets @ Golden State Warriors 📅 Warriors vs. Nuggets Game Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Monday, March 17, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN, NBCS-BA and NBA League Pass

ESPN, NBCS-BA and NBA League Pass 💻 Free Warriors vs. Nuggets Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Warriors vs. Nuggets Game Odds: Warriors -5.5 (-110) | Nuggets +5.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Warriors as 5.5-point favorites at Chase Center as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Warriors vs Nuggets injury report

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

C Quinten Post (ankle; questionable), G Stephen Curry (back; questionable), G Brandin Podziemski (back; questionable).

Denver Nuggets injury report

G Christian Braun (foot; probable), F Aaron Gordon (calf; questionable), G Jamal Murray (ankle; questionable), C Nikola Jokic (elbow; questionable), G Julian Strawther (knee; out), C DaRon Holmes III (achilles; out).

Warriors vs Nuggets Preview

The Golden State Warriors have been on an incredible run since acquiring Jimmy Butler, with 14 wins and just one loss since he arrived in California.

Butler picked up 11 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists on Saturday night in a win against the Knicks which continued the second longest active win streak in the NBA, with the Warriors behind only the Timberwolves on eight wins.

After seven wins in a row the Warriors have asserted themselves as serious postseason contenders in the last month and a test against the Denver Nuggets could really show just how good the team is right now.

While Denver will prove to be a serious challenge for the Warriors, they come into Monday’s game fresh off the back of a shock defeat to the Wizards, who won with a buzzer beater from Jordan Poole last time out.

Golden State comes into the game as 5.5 favorites this week, which is a slight shock as despite the Warriors good recent form, the Nuggets haven’t lost in the last 8 head to head meetings dating back to 2022.

Aaron Gordon has been absent for the past week with a calf and ankle injury which may rule him out again on Monday, while Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are expected to play despite being questionable.