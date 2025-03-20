See here how to watch a Warriors vs Raptors live stream, as Stephen Curry returns to action against a Raptors team that looks all but out of the playoff hunt.

How To Watch Warriors vs Raptors Free Live Stream

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Toronto Raptors @ Golden State Warriors

Toronto Raptors @ Golden State Warriors 📅 Warriors vs Raptors game date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV channel(s): NBCS-BA and TSN

NBCS-BA and TSN 💻 Free Warriors vs Raptors game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Warriors vs Raptors game odds: Warriors -14.0 (-110) | Raptors +14.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Warriors as 14.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Warriors vs Raptors Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

G Gary Payton II (knee; questionable).

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

G RJ Barrett (rest; out), G Grady Dick (knee; out), C Jakob Poeltl (rest; questionable), G Ja’Kobe Walter (hip; out), C Ulrich Chomche (knee; out), F Brandon Ingram (ankle; out)

What TV Channel Is Warriors vs Raptors On?

Thursday’s Warriors vs Raptors head to head will be broadcast locally for California residents on NBCS-BA.

Fans tuning in from Toronto can view the Raptors home broadcast on TSN.

Warriors vs Raptors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have been on a good run of form lately, losing just one game in their last nine. The one loss came against Denver on Monday night as the Warriors struggled with Stephen Curry rested.

Curry was again absent for the Warriors in their last outing against the Bucks, but this time Jimmy Butler was able to take over and after finishing two rebounds short of a triple double his team secured the win.

There is no doubt that Curry will play on Thursday night and he is off the injury report after being rested twice. At this point in the season there is little room for error and with the Warriors being closely pursued by the Clippers, their clash against the Raptors has become even more important.

The Toronto Raptors still look unlikely to make the playoffs and despite Miami dropping nine games in a row, Toronto has failed to make any ground on their rivals with a bleak run of results.

With RJ Barrett rested again on Thursday night and copious injuries to deal with, it would take something extraordinary for the Raptors to upset a playoff hungry Warriors team.