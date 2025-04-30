The Houston Rockets (53-33, 45-41 ATS) play host to the Golden State Warriors (52-35, 44-41-2 ATS) in Game 5 of their first round NBA playoff series on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Rockets as 4-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5 Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Playoffs First Round Matchup: Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets 📅 Warriors vs. Rockets G ame 5 Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Toyota Center | Houston, Texas 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

🎲 Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5 Odds: Warriors +4 (-105) | Rockets -4 (+115)

Warriors vs. Rockets Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SF Jimmy Butler III (pelvis; probable)

Houston Rockets Injury Report

SF Jae’Sean Tate (ankle; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the best-of-seven series over the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of the Western Conference first round. Jimmy Butler led the Warriors to a 109-106 victory in Game 4 on Monday and a commanding 3-1 lead in the series.

Butler had a team-high 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists in Game 4. He also finished 12 of 12 from the free throw line and grabbed the decisive rebound after Rockets center Alperen Sengun missed in the waning moments.

Golden State can eliminate the Rockets on Wednesday with a win in Houston. The Warriors are 7-1 in their last eight games and 17-3 in their past 20 meetings with the Rockets.

As for the Rockets, they’re 1-6 in their last seven contests, 30-13 at home, and 43-14 when playing as the favorite. However, despite having a worse record, the Dubs have outscored Houston by nine points in the series.

“Guys are down,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said. “But they understand that the game we’ve played well — the one game out of the four — we had a blowout win, and other games it’s been a one-possession game a lot of times, or we’ve had a fourth quarter lead and not played well.

“Consistency wins in this series, and we’ve talked about that from day one, and we have to be a lot more consistent across the board. The plan is obviously to go home and get one and come back [to San Francisco].”

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Houston has a 52% chance of defeating the Warriors in Game 5. Golden State is 15-5 in its past 20 matchups with a Western Conference opponent, while the Rockets are 10-3 in their last 13 home games.