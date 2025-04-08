How To Watch Warriors vs. Suns Free Live Stream

The Golden State Warriors (46-32, 40-36-2 ATS) are at the Phoenix Suns (35-43, 29-48-1 ATS) in this Western Conference matchup on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Warriors as 8.5-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Golden State Warriors @ Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors @ Phoenix Suns 📅 Warriors vs. Suns Game Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena | Phoenix, Arizona 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

Warriors vs. Suns Game Odds: Warriors -8.5 (-115) | Suns +8.5 (-105)

Warriors vs. Suns Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

No reported injuries

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

C Nick Richards (elbow; probable) | PF Kevin Durant (ankle; ruled out)

Game Preview

The Warriors are 22-17 away and 4-10 against Pacific Division opponents. Golden State is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 115.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 10.5 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the floor.

Golden State enters the final week of the regular season in a four-way tie with the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings.

The Warriors are also just a half-game behind the No. 4 Denver Nuggets and two games behind the No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers. After posting a five-game winning streak, Golden State fell 106-96 on Sunday to the visiting Houston Rockets.

Following the Phoenix matchup on Tuesday night, Golden State plays host to the San Antonio Spurs, visits the Portland Trail Blazers, then faces the visiting Clippers.

Meanwhile, the Suns are 23-15 at home and 9-5 against division opponents. Phoenix is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 113.1 points, 41.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.9 steals, and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field.

Phoenix is riding a six-game losing streak and sitting 2 1/2 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the final play-in spot in the West. After losing leading scorer Kevin Durant (26.6 PPG) to a left ankle sprain on March 30, the Suns lost all three games of their road trip last week, including a 112-98 defeat against the New York Knicks on Sunday.

The Suns are aiming to avoid missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. However, Durant will remain sidelined for this crucial game against his former team.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors hold a 70.1% chance of defeating Phoenix. Golden State 3-9 in its past 12 meetings with the Suns, while Phoenix is winless in its last six games.