How To Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 5 Free Live Stream

The Golden State Warriors (54-40, 47-45-2 ATS) visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (56-35, 45-46 ATS) for Game 5 of their second round NBA playoff series on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream below. NBA betting sites show the Wolves as 11-point favorites at home, per BetOnline odds.

🏀 2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors @ Minnesota Timberwolves 📅 Warriors vs. Timberwolves G ame 5 Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota 📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, truTV

🎲 Warriors vs. Timberwolves Game 5 Odds: Warriors +11 (-110) | Timberwolves -11 (-110)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SG Stephen Curry (hamstring; to be re-evaluated in one week)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

No injured players

Game Preview

The Golden State Warriors won their Western Conference second-round series opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they have since losing Stephen Curry to a hamstring injury in Game 1. Curry will miss his fourth consecutive game Wednesday.

Minnesota will try to close out its series against Golden State in Game 5 in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves hold a 3-1 edge in the best-of-seven series and hope to avoid a return trip to the West Coast for Game 6.

“The series changed with Steph’s injury, so everybody’s shots are going to be more difficult,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “Steph’s a guy who breaks the defense down for us and creates that offensive flow. I think the end result is that shots are more difficult for every single guy.”

Jimmy Butler leads the Warriors with 21 points per game on 44.1% shooting in the series, but he was held to just 14 points in 34 minutes of action in Game 4.

“Ideally we could put more shooting around him to open up the floor a little bit,” Kerr said of Butler. “But with Steph out, we’re not going to be able to do as much of that. With that said, we’ll look at the tape and see where we can find some openings for him, and I’ll know he’ll be aggressive for Game 5.”

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards is hoping the Wolves can close out the series in Minneapolis.

“You can’t get comfortable,” Edwards said. “You can’t get comfortable in the NBA, especially not in the playoffs.”

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Timberwolves have a 65.4% chance of defeating Golden State in Game 5. Golden State is 9-3 in its past 12 road games, while Minnesota is 8-1 in its last nine home games.