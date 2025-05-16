Illinois Extends Basketball Coach Brad Underwood Through 2031

Illinois has locked in men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood through the 2030-31 season, athletic director Josh Whitman announced earlier this week. Illinois rewarded Underwood for an eight-year run that includes five NCAA Tournament appearances and a trip to the Elite Eight.

Brad Underwood Could Earn Up To Four One-Year Extensions

Underwood’s contract is pending approval by the university’s board of trustees on May 22. His new deal starts at $4.4 million. He will be eligible for four one-year extensions if performance benchmarks are met, in addition to annual retention incentives starting next July 1. Retention incentives would start at $1.15 million.

“I am grateful to Brad and Susan for their commitment to the University of Illinois and Fighting Illini Men’s Basketball,” Whitman said. “Since Brad’s arrival, he has rebuilt our proud program and reestablished Illinois as a perennial contender for the Big Ten championship and a regular presence in the NCAA Tournament.

“Against the backdrop of intense change transforming college athletics, he holds steadfast to his core values while continuing to evolve and adapt his program to compete at the highest level. Brad has become a trusted friend, and I look forward to partnering with him to realize the full potential of our men’s basketball program in the years ahead.”

Underwood is 165-101 overall at Illinois and 92-66 in Big Ten play, with three league championships. He and Lou Henson are the only Illini coaches with at least five consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances.

Underwood Has Transformed Illinois Since His Arrival

Over the last six years under Underwood, Illinois is tied for the most wins in league play (92) while owning the most league road wins (34) and tied for the most regular season and conference tournament wins combined (88).

“On behalf of my wife Susan and our entire family, a sincere thank you to all who make Illinois such a special place,” Underwood said. “We have tremendous alignment here, starting with our outstanding athletic director Josh Whitman and from the University administration and Board of Trustees.

“That foundation created the environment where – led by all the tremendous players we’ve had along with a group of talented assistant coaches and a dedicated staff – we have been able to achieve success. I want to thank everyone who has been part of our program for their buy-in and commitment to winning. It remains an honor to serve as the head coach at the University of Illinois.

“Every night when I walk out that State Farm Center tunnel and see the sold-out crowd and am greeted by the Orange Krush, I feel that I’m the most fortunate coach in all of college basketball. The tremendous passion of our fans is felt everywhere, both at home and on the road. The support we receive from our fans and donors is truly unmatched. I look forward to many more exciting years ahead as we all continue to work relentlessly in pursuing a national championship for the Fighting Illini.”

Underwood’s Three Big Ten Titles Tied For Second-Most In Program History

Underwood’s three Big Ten titles is tied for second-most in program history and trails only Harry Combes, who totaled four over his 20-year career. Illinois was also on pace to make the 2020 NCAA Tournament, but it was canceled that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite losing five starters last season and the top eight scorers that reached the Elite Eight in 2024, the Illini still won 22 games and managed to spend the majority of the season ranked in the Top 25.

Illinois is one of 12 programs to advance in NCAA Tournament play at least four of the last five years underscored by its 2024 run to the Elite Eight, its first Regional Final appearance since 2005.

Underwood has a 274-128 record in 12 seasons as a head coach, including three at Stephen F. Austin and one at Oklahoma State.