In 2024-25, Kobe’s were the most-worn shoes by NBA players

In the modern NBA, fashion is at the forefront. Whether it be on the court or off, players continue to take their style to a new level. One way to do that is through the shoes they wear while playing.

During the 2024-25 season, one shoe stood out among the rest. According to HoopsHype, Kobe’s were the most-worn shoe by NBA players last season, and it wasn’t particularly close. One hundred and thirty-six players opted to wear Kobe Bryant’s shoes in 2024-25. The next closest was Kevin Durant’s shoe at 30 players.

Kobe Bryant’s shoes continue to be a favorite among NBA players



Since his tragic passing in 2020, Kobe Bryant’s shoes have become increasingly popular around the world. Not just with fans of the Laker legend, but players in the NBA. Basketball aggregator HoopsHype recently shared a poll they did with players from the 2024-25 season. They wanted to know which shoe was most worn by players last year. To no surprise, Kobe’s were at the top of the list. One hundred and thirty-six players opted to wear Kobe’s last season. That’s 106 more players than the next closest shoe.

The most popular colorway among players who wore Kobe’s in 2024-25 was the “Black Mamba” Kobe 6’s. A total of 61 players wore that model of the shoe. Coming in at second with 21 players was the highly popular Kobe 6 “Grinch” and “Reverse Grinch”. Additionally, Kobe 5s, 8s, and 4s were popular among the 136 players who wore the shoe last season.

Kobe Bryant’s shoes were the most worn by players in the NBA last season, per @hoopshype Kobe Bryant — 136

Kevin Durant — 30

Devin Booker — 28

Sabrina Ionescu — 27

LeBron James — 17

James Harden — 15

Kyrie Irving — 13

Giannis Antetokounmpo — 11

Donovan Mitchell — 10

September 8, 2025

Coming in second place behind Kobe’s in 2024-25 was Kevin Durant’s shoe with Nike. Thirty players opted to wear KDs last season. Besides Durant himself, OKC’s Chet Holmgren is known for rocking KDs on the court. Devin Booker finished in third with 28 players opting to wear his shoe called the Book 1s.

WNBA all-star Sabrina Ionescu finished just behind Devin Booker, with 27 players opting to wear her shoe. The Sabrina 2s were popular among NBA players last season. Even more popular than the Lakers’ all-star LeBron James. In total, 65% of NBA players wear Nike as their primary shoe. Air Jordan and Converse are sub-brands of Nike. If you add them into the mix, the number jumps to 75%. All shoes in the top five of the HoopsHype list are Nike.