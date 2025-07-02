NBA

Indiana could look to replace Myles Turner with free agent big man Deandre Ayton

Zach Wolpin
Zach Wolpin

Updated3 hours ago on July 02, 2025

Ahead of free agency on Monday, Deandre Ayton and the Trail Blazers agreed to a contract buyout. That ended Ayton’s two-year run with Portland. 

The former first-round pick in 2018 is still a free agent this offseason. However, teams are showing interest in the 26-year-old. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Pacers are interested in signing Ayton after Myles Turner left for the Bucks. Indiana has a glaring need at center for the 2025-26 season. Despite Indiana’s interest, Ayton is also being monitored by the Lakers.

Where will Deandre Ayton play next season?


It could be a bidding war this offseason between the Pacers and Lakers to sign free agent Deandre Ayton. Both teams need a center, Indiana more than Los Angeles. After 10 seasons with Indiana, Myles Turner left in free agency this offseason to sign with the Bucks. He got a four-year, $107 million deal. With Turner gone, the Pacers have a massive hole on the roster at center. Their current depth chart has Isaiah Jackson as their projected starter for 2025-26.

This is not the first time Deandre Ayton and the Pacers have had a connection. In 2022, Ayton was a free agent and had signed a $133 million offer sheet with Indiana. However, he was a restricted free agent with the Suns, and Phoenix was able to match that offer sheet and keep the big man. The Pacers have tried to land Ayton in the past, and they’ll try again this offseason.


Last season, Deandre Ayton played in just 40 games for the Trail Blazers due to injury.  He averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Over the first seven seasons of his career, Ayton has averaged at least 10+ points and 10+ rebounds per game. He is the first player since Dwight Howard in 2004-05 to accomplish that feat. On top of that, he is one of four players to average 10+ rebounds and 10+ points in the last seven seasons. The list also includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Rudy Gobert, and Jusuf Nurkic.

On the court, Deandre Ayton is a productive player when he’s healthy. It’s his off-court habits that made Portland willing to let Ayton walk. According to The Athletic, Ayton had “bad ways” and the team could not live with it any longer. He would skip rehabilitation appointments and be late to team flights and practices. Can Deandre Ayton shake off those bad habits and start fresh in 2025-26? Indiana will try and lure the former first-round pick to their team for next season. They desperately need a starting center.