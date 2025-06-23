Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has sustained a torn right Achilles tendon, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Haliburton suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s Game 7 while attempting to drive past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Pacers star was diagnosed with a strained right calf after Game 5 and had played through pain successfully to that point.

He was effective in helping Indiana avoid elimination in Game 6 and the blowout nature meant he only played 22 minutes. He was on fire to start Game 7, with three triples before incurring the injury. What was shaping up to be a terrific Game 7 ended in a fairly comfortable win for the Thunder.

With this diagnosis, Haliburton will be expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season. It is the third major injury of the playoffs for stars out East, which alters the conference’s landscape entering next year. Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard suffered an Achilles rupture in the first round. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum then suffered the same fate against the New York Knicks in the second round.

What Next For Pacers?

Prior to the injury, the Pacers would have been considered a legitimate contender to come out of the Eastern Conference again next season. This Haliburton diagnosis now presents a major hurdle.

Andrew Nembhard could well be a breakout candidate, though. He was terrific, particularly defensively, throughout the postseason and will now need the offense to fire at a higher clip.

How much more Pascal Siakam can handle will be a big part of the equation as well. Indiana has an offense that shares the ball to a high degree, but there will still be greater expectations now for the Eastern Conference Finals MVP.

As things stand, Bennedict Mathurin looks the most likely candidate to replace Haliburton in the starting lineup. He has shown his scoring prowess but can also disappear at times. Consistency will be needed if the Pacers want to remain in the conversation for 2025-26.