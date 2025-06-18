Headlines

Pacers' Haliburton Wants To Play Game 6 But Weighing Risks

Vivek Jacob
Vivek Jacob

Vivek Jacob is a freelance sports writer with over seven years experience.

Haliburton Game 6 decision looms

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is weighing his desire to play Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the risk of worsening a strained right calf.

Haliburton suffered the injury in Game 5 and was a shell of himself, failing to make a single field goal. Indiana is in a precarious position, knowing it needs to protect its star player but also facing the reality of elimination on the NBA Finals stage.

For his part, Haliburton wants to figure out a way to be on the floor for his team.

“I have to understand the risks, ask the right questions,” he told reporters Wednesday. “But I’m a competitor. I want to play. I’m going to do everything in my power to play.”

Through the first four games of the NBA Finals, Haliburton averaged 17.8 points, 7.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He shot 67.9 percent on twos and 33 percent on threes.

Pacers Coach Carlisle Says More On Haliburton

Head coach Rick Carlisle clarified what the process of formulating a decision on Haliburton will look like. He detailed the star guard participated in the team’s morning walk through Wednesday. There’s no running or moving involved in that, more so strategic and tactical discussions with a bit of shooting around.

“He is gonna be evaluated very carefully over the next 36 hours,” Carlisle said. “Will likely be listed as questionable on the injury report. Probably will be a game-time decision for Game 6.”

A decision on Haliburton is not expected until late Thursday afternoon or early evening at the soonest.

Game 6 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST in Indiana.