Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is weighing his desire to play Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the risk of worsening a strained right calf.

Haliburton suffered the injury in Game 5 and was a shell of himself, failing to make a single field goal. Indiana is in a precarious position, knowing it needs to protect its star player but also facing the reality of elimination on the NBA Finals stage.

For his part, Haliburton wants to figure out a way to be on the floor for his team.

“I have to understand the risks, ask the right questions,” he told reporters Wednesday. “But I’m a competitor. I want to play. I’m going to do everything in my power to play.”

Through the first four games of the NBA Finals, Haliburton averaged 17.8 points, 7.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He shot 67.9 percent on twos and 33 percent on threes.

Tyrese Haliburton on his strained calf. Massages, needles, hyperbaric, all the stuff being put on this calf. Says he likely would miss time if this was the regular season. Pacers will take this up to tomorrow, late afternoon. Hali: “I want to be out there. That’s the plan.” pic.twitter.com/hYnZuVcR8X — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) June 18, 2025

Pacers Coach Carlisle Says More On Haliburton

Head coach Rick Carlisle clarified what the process of formulating a decision on Haliburton will look like. He detailed the star guard participated in the team’s morning walk through Wednesday. There’s no running or moving involved in that, more so strategic and tactical discussions with a bit of shooting around.

“He is gonna be evaluated very carefully over the next 36 hours,” Carlisle said. “Will likely be listed as questionable on the injury report. Probably will be a game-time decision for Game 6.”

Rick Carlisle on if Haliburton can go in Game 6: “We will not really know for sure until late tomorrow afternoon or early evening.” pic.twitter.com/rUlB0rl5Ax — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 18, 2025

A decision on Haliburton is not expected until late Thursday afternoon or early evening at the soonest.

Game 6 is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST in Indiana.