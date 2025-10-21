Indiana State Coach Matthew Graves On Leave After Bypass Surgery

Indiana State men’s basketball coach Matthew Graves is taking a leave of absence after having triple heart bypass surgery on Monday, the athletic department announced in a news release.

Associate head coach Mark Slessinger will serve as Indiana State’s acting head coach until Graves returns. The Sycamores did not say when they expect Graves back.

Indiana State will release updates when they become available.

Indiana State Coach Matthew Graves Experienced Chest Tightness

Graves, 50, recently visited Union Hospital in Terre Haute for an evaluation after experiencing tightness in his chest, and doctors determined he needed surgery.

“I’m truly grateful for the incredible doctors at Union Health for helping my family and me through this process,” Graves said in a statement.

“I look forward to rejoining the program in the near future. With coach Slessinger’s experience as a former head coach, I have complete confidence in his leadership during my absence. Can’t wait to see everyone back in the Hulman Center, Go Sycamores!”

Statement from Indiana State Men's Basketball Sending our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Graves family during this time and throughout his recovery!



Graves is in his second season at Indiana State. The former Butler guard went 14-18 (.438) in his first season with the Sycamores. He went 65-96 (.404) in five seasons with Alabama before returning to his home state as an assistant coach at Evansville in 2018.

Graves was on Xavier’s staff for two seasons, then joined the Sycamores as assistant head coach from 2021-24 before being promoted to head coach.

Slessinger, meanwhile, spent the previous 13 seasons as head coach at New Orleans, where he went 171-222 (.435) and led the Privateers to the NCAA Tournament in the 2016-17 campaign.

Indiana State is scheduled to play an exhibition game against Butler on Oct. 29 in Indianapolis. The Sycamores will open their 2025-26 season on Nov. 3 at Charlotte.