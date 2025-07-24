Indiana was granted a disabled player exception for Tyrese Haliburton’s injury

The Indiana Pacers went on an incredible playoff run in 2025. Nobody thought the six-seed Pacers would make it to the NBA Finals. No team epitomized what it means to play team basketball more than Indiana.

Unfortunately, their playoff run ended in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. All-star PG Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles, and it was a major blow for Indiana. This offseason, the team applied for a disabled player exception. General manager Chad Buchanan noted that the team was granted a disabled player exception worth $14,104,000.

Indiana could target a PG with their disabled player exception

Chad Buchanan on the Pacers applying for & being granted a Designated Player Exception (DPE) for Tyrese Haliburton’s season ending Achilles injury. Chad also discusses if the Pacers will plan on using the DPE to add more help at point guard. 🔗 https://t.co/8PTYSWlHuW pic.twitter.com/cQAhy8Rj38 — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) July 21, 2025



This offseason, the Indiana Pacers applied for DPE, also known as a disabled player exception. Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton tore his Achilles late in the 2025 playoffs. As a result, he’ll miss the entire 2025-26 season. That’s why Indiana was eligible for the DPE this offseason. General manager Chad Buchanan said he’s unsure if the team will use the DPE or not this offseason.

He noted that using the disabled player exception would put the Pacers in the luxury tax. Buchanan said the team isn’t opposed to that option, but it has to be for the “right player.” The DPE can be used to sign a free agent, claim someone off waivers, or acquire a player via trade. Because Tyrese Haliburton was set to make $45 million next season, Indiana got the value of the mid-level exemption MLE.

When speaking on the Setting the Pace Podcast, Chad Buchanan noted the team would target a PG if they were to sign anyone. He noted the team hasn’t pursued that possibility “super hard” this offseason. Indiana wants to develop their talent from within. They have younger guards who need playing time to develop.

That includes RayJ Dennis, Kam Jones, and Quenton Jackson. Without Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard will start at PG, and Bennedict Mathurin will be plugged into the starting lineup. That will open up playing time off the bench. It’s safe to say the Pacers are in no rush to use the DPE anytime soon. The deadline is March 10. They’ll have plenty of time to assess their start to next season and see if they need to add PG depth.