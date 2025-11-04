NBA

Injuries are starting to pile up at guard for the Indiana Pacers early in 2025-26

By
Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

November 04, 2025

Before the 2025-26 season started, the Pacers knew they would have to fight through adversity. Indiana is without the services of all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton. 

He tore his Achilles tendon in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Barring a miraculous comeback, the team will be without Haliburton for the entire season. With that, players have had to step up for Indiana. That includes several guards. Early in the 2025-26 season, the Pacers are dealing with a log-jam of injuries at guard. Not ideal for head coach Rick Carlisle.

The Pacers have several guards dealing with injuries in early November


Without Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard is starting at PG for the Pacers in 2025-26. Nembhard made the move from shooting guard. Bennedict Mathurin was promoted from a role off the bench to a starter this season. Unfortunately, both players are currently dealing with injuries and did not play on Monday vs. the Bucks. Andrew Nembhard was ruled out due to a shoulder injury. It’s unknown if he will be available on Wednesday vs. Brooklyn.

Bennedict Mathurin is considered “week to week” for Indiana. He is dealing with a toe injury. In two games for the Pacers this season, Mathurin is averaging 31.0 points per contest. Additionally, the Pacers were without the services of veteran guard T.J. McConnell. On October 9, insiders reported that McConnell would miss roughly one month with a hamstring injury.

Against the Bucks on Monday, head coach Rick Carlisle threw the kitchen sink at Milwaukee. He used 13 players in a 117-115 loss to the Bucks. The Pacers are now 1-6 this season and are 1-3 at home. With the injuries that have piled up, the Pacers were granted an injury exception. They used it to sign Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. He played seven minutes for the Pacers off the bench on Monday.

In that loss to Milwaukee, the Bucks lost two more depth pieces at guard. Quenton Jackson suffered a hamstring injury and did not return to the game. He played 20 minutes and started at PG for Indiana. Additionally, Johnny Furphy rolled his ankle trying to save a ball near the baseline. After the game, Furphy was seen using crutches. Pacers fans could expect Furphy to miss some time. Just seven games into the 2025-26 season, and the Pacers cannot catch a break with injuries.