Injuries Push Cavaliers Into Steep Power Rankings Decline

The Cleveland Cavaliers have slipped hard in the latest NBA power rankings, and the reason is simple: they cannot stay healthy. Cleveland sits at 12–9 after the first quarter of the season, but the inconsistent lineup has stalled any real momentum.

NBA.com’s John Schuhmann dropped the Cavs five spots to No. 15. He noted, “The Cavs can’t get or stay healthy, and they’ve lost three straight games, sliding out of the top six in the Eastern Conference.”

Tough Schedule Adds Pressure

Cleveland’s issues go beyond injuries. The team has also faced a demanding stretch of games. Schuhmann pointed out that the loss to Boston on Sunday opened their second run of five games in seven days. The Cavaliers will be at a rest disadvantage against Indiana and again versus Golden State later in the week.

The combination of fatigue and missing players has made it difficult for the team to maintain a rhythm. Opponents have taken advantage of that instability.

Center Rotation Hit Hard by Injuries

The biggest setback has come in the frontcourt. The Cavaliers have endured major problems at center, which has created a clear weakness for opposing teams to attack.

Schuhmann highlighted the situation, writing, “Jarrett Allen returned for one game (the Cavs’ fourth with all four of their core guys), but is out again as he deals with a finger injury he sustained in October. Larry Nance Jr. is also out, and Thomas Bryant barely plays, so it’s been up to Evan Mobley to protect the paint.”

The numbers reflect the problem. Cleveland has experienced the league’s seventh-largest jump in opponent paint attempts. Over the current three-game slide, opponents have shot 69% inside, going 77-for-112.

Mobley delivered a strong outing against Boston with 27 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists. Still, the Cavs have struggled offensively when he plays without Donovan Mitchell. Schuhmann noted that Cleveland has produced only 108.0 points per 100 possessions in those minutes. Mobley’s usage is only slightly up from last season, and his true shooting percentage has dipped from 63.3% to 58.0%.

Cleveland Looks to Stabilize at Home

Despite the setbacks, the Cavaliers have time to recover. The season is long, and their current deficit in the standings is manageable. They head home for a three-game stretch against Portland, San Antonio, and Golden State after defeating Indiana on Monday.

If Cleveland can finally get healthy, their ranking may climb just as quickly as it fell.