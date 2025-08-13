‘Inside The NBA’ On ESPN Set For 30-Minute Slot

ESPN’s advance schedule is reportedly offering some insight as to how the network will schedule TNT’s Inside the NBA this upcoming season, according to a report by Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch.

Inside the NBA is scheduled to air in a half-hour timeslot following the first ESPN doubleheader of the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Inside The NBA To Air For Only 30 Minutes On ESPN

Per Lewis, Inside the NBA will broadcast live from 12:05-12:35 a.m. ET, leading into SportsCenter at 12:35.

The popular sports studio show typically ran for about 50 minutes in recent years, rarely ending prior to the 40-minute mark. The 30-minute window may be flexible because of ratings, per sources.

However, Inside the NBA is not listed for the following night, when the network’s second doubleheader of the season is scheduled to lead into SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt.

The TNT-produced NBA Tip-Off will serve as a pregame show for both nights of NBA coverage.

Program Will Be Produced By Warner Bros. Television Studios

In July 2024, the NBA announced a new media deal with the Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, and Amazon Prime Video that will see games split across the three broadcasters.

Inside the NBA moved to ESPN and ABC following the 2024-25 season after a partnership between the NBA and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) was announced in November 2024.

The program will be produced by Warner Bros. Television Studios under the TNT Sports brand.

More importantly, the commentator quartet of Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson Jr., Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal will remain with the show.

Inside The NBA Will Broadcast Live Throughout 2025-26 Season

The program will appear on those networks for the conference finals, NBA playoffs, all ABC games after Jan. 1, Christmas Day, opening week, the final week of the season, and other marquee live events.

“Inside the NBA is universally recognized as one of the best and most culturally impactful shows in sports,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.

“We have long admired the immensely talented team and are thrilled to add their chemistry and knowledge to our robust set of NBA studio offerings to super-serve NBA fans like never before. The addition of Inside the NBA further solidifies ESPN as the preeminent destination for sports fans.”

As part of the agreement, TNT Sports will also begin showing 13 Big 12 football and 15 men’s basketball games this season as part of a sublicense with ESPN.

The 2025-26 season marks the first of ESPN’s 11-year rights extension with the NBA.