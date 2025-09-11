NBA

Insiders are questioning if Anthony Davis will play on opening night for Dallas

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated31 seconds ago on September 11, 2025

Anthony Davis Mavs

Late in the 2024-25 season, Mavericks PG Kyrie Irving suffered a torn ACL. The 33-year-old is recovering nicely, but he will not be available for the start of 2025-26. 

That is something the Mavericks have known for a long time. Players can only return so fast from an ACL injury, especially at Irving’s age. However, the latest news out of Dallas has left fans in shock. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, PF Anthony Davis’ status for opening night is in question. Will the Mavericks be down to starters to begin the 2025-26 season?

Anthony Davis could miss opening night for the Dallas Mavericks


At the 2024-25 trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks made an astonishing move by parting ways with Luka Doncic. They traded the All-NBA PG to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. In his first game with Dallas, Davis suffered a left adductor strain and had to miss time. Eventually, the big man returned, playing in nine games for Dallas. Additionally, Davis suffered a detached retina that required offseason surgery.

NBA insider Marc Stein said this eye surgery has Davis’ status for opening night in jeopardy. His recovery timeline hasn’t allowed him to be back on the court. Not what Dallas fans want to hear, as training camp is just weeks away. Stein noted there is a real chance the Mavericks do not have Anthony Davis on opening night vs. the Spurs.

That would be a massive blow to begin the year for Dallas. Anthony Davis is supposed to be a franchise player for the Mavericks. He was the substantial piece that the team got in return for Luka Doncic. So far, Davis has seen limited action for Dallas. In nine games with the Mavs last season, Davis averaged 20.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game.

Anthony Davis not being available on opening night would make head coach Jason Kidd’s life easier. Dallas landed the #1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft and selected Cooper Flagg. He’s an unquestioned starter in the Dallas lineup. D’Angelo Russell will start at PG while Kyrie is out, and Derrick Lively will start at center. P.J. Washington and Klay Thompson were on the chopping block if Davis was available. If he misses their season opener, Washington and Thompson will start vs. San Antonio. When will Anthony Davis make his season debut for Dallas?