Insiders believe 2025-26 will be a breakout year for Pistons’ Jaden Ivey

During the 2024-25 season, Pistons SG Jaden Ivey suffered a broken left fibula and underwent surgery. Including the playoffs, he missed 55 consecutive games for Detroit.

Because he missed so much time, Jaden Ivey has been forgotten about this offseason. Recently, the Kevin O’Connor Show on Yahoo Sports discussed Jaden Ivey. They mentioned how Ivey could be an X-factor for the Pistons in 2025-26. Additionally, the KOC Show wondered if Ivey can take the next step and become a fringe-level all-star?

Jaden Ivey has a massive opportunity in 2025-26 with the Pistons

After missing 50+ games for the Pistons last season, SG Jaden Ivey is healthy for 2025-26. He’s recovered nicely from a broken fibula and will likely play big minutes for Detroit. Through three seasons, Ivey has played in 181 games and has 164 starts. He started all 30 games he played in 2024-25. Ivey averages 29.9 minutes per game with the Pistons. Last season, Cade Cunningham was a superstar PG for Detroit.

He averaged 26.1 points and 9.1 assists per game. Cunningham took his game to another level for the Pistons. On the Kevin O’Connor Show, the hosts discussed whether Jaden Ivey can take that next step for Detroit. Ivey’s 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 2024-25 were a new career-high. However, the KOC show believes Ivey has more untapped production.

The discourse around Jaden Ivey FROM PISTONS FANS genuinely confuses me. Do y’all not remember him hooping before the leg injury? If you don’t, let me show you! 17.6 PPG | 4.1 RPG | 4.0 APG 40% from 3 and 46% from the field… pic.twitter.com/doWtlhf3FV — SleeperPistons (@SleeperPistons) July 1, 2025

Over the first two seasons of his professional career, Jaden Ivey shot .340% from beyond the arc. However, he improved that to .409% from beyond the arc last season, despite missing more than half of the regular season. Additionally, Jaden Ivey shot 45% on catch-and-shoot threes in 2024-25. That’s elite production the Pistons hope he can carry into next season.

The KOC Show also shared some interesting data points from the 2024-25 season. They noted that Jaden Ivey averaged 18 points per 75 possessions when Cade Cunningham was not on the floor. Ivey averaged 26.6 points per 75 possessions when he shared the court with Cade Cunningham. If they can keep up that production in 2025-26, the Pistons will have an elite backcourt duo. Can Jaden Ivey take the next step in year four for the Detroit Pistons?