Insiders expect the Warriors to sign free agent Seth Curry ahead of 2025-26

With the 2025-26 season approaching, teams around the NBA are set to meet for training camp. Currently, the Warriors have six active roster spots ahead of the upcoming season.

On Monday, September 22, league insiders gave information about Golden State’s plans. According to Marc Stein, the Warriors are expected to sign Seth Curry. He is the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Steph Curry. The Curry brothers have never shared the same NBA court as teammates. That could all change for the 2025-26 season.

Sources predict Seth Curry will sign with the Golden State Warriors

In 2024-25, Seth Curry was a member of the Charlotte Hornets. He appeared in 64 games and made 18 starts. That was his second season with the Hornets after being traded to the team in 2023-24. Over his 11-year professional career, Seth Curry has played for nine different franchises. Curry’s longest stint was 170 games with the Mavericks over three seasons. However, none of those seasons with Dallas were consecutive.

The 35-year-old remains a free agent ahead of the upcoming season. He was on a one-year, $3.3 million deal in 2024-25 with the Hornets. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Seth Curry is connected to a Western Conference team. He noted there is a “strong expectation leaguewide” that the Warriors will sign Seth Curry this offseason. They have six active roster spots available ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Barring a major setback, Stein expects Golden State to land Seth Curry. It’s not uncommon for brothers to team up in the NBA. Over the years, there have been 70+ sets of brothers who played on the same team. The most recent instance is Mo and Franz Wagner with the Orlando Magic. They’ve played over 200 games on the same team.

Seth Curry will be a veteran depth piece for head coach Steve Kerr. Much like his brother Steph, Seth Curry has an exceptional touch from beyond the arc. In 2024-24, Seth Curry led the NBA with a .456 three-point percentage. For his career, Curry shoots .433 from deep. Along with Curry, the Warriors are expected to sign Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Will Richard, and Jonathan Kuminga. Those players would fill the six remaining roster spots for the Warriors.