Insiders predict Portland’s Shaedon Sharpe will sign a four-year, $100 million extension

The 2025-26 season is set to be Shaedon Sharpe’s fourth year with the Trail Blazers. Last season, he appeared in 72 games and made 52 starts for Portland. His 18.5 points per game were a new career-high.

Sharpe is set to play on the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $27.3 million. Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that Shaedon Sharpe is a candidate for a rookie-scale extension. He’s heard that Portland could offer Sharpe a four-year, $90 million contract. However, Sharpe could ask for a deal worth $100 million. That would match the number Josh Giddey was given by the Bulls this offseaosn.

Will the Trail Blazers give Shaedon Sharpe a $100 million extension?

With the 7th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, the Trail Blazers selected Shaedon Sharpe out of Kentucky. Over three seasons, the Canadian shooting guard has appeared in 184 games and made 92 starts for Portland. That includes 72 games and 52 starts in 2024-25. He was a full-time starter in 72% of the games he played in last season. Additionally, his 18.5 points per game were a new personal best for the 22-year-old.

The young guard has shown improvement in each passing season with the Trail Blazers. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract with Portland.

Over his final 29 games in 2024-25, Shaedon Sharpe averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Portland was impressed with that production, and Shaedon Sharpe will be rewarded. It’s only a matter of time until he’s offered a new contract extension. The Trail Blazers open the 2025-26 season at home on Wednesday, October 22, vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reportedly, other teams across the league view Shaedon Sharpe as a player who could reach an all-star level. That's why it's important to sign Sharpe long-term and not let him walk. Portland doesn't want to see him leave and sing with another team in the West.