Insiders report Anthony Edwards believes he can hit another level with Minnesota

With a 49-33 record in 2024-25, the Minnesota Timberwolves finished sixth in the Western Conference. For the second consecutive postseason, the team made an appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

However, the team lost both trips to the Conference Finals, and Anthony Edwards is ready to avenge those losses. He is Minnesota’s face of the franchise. According to NBA insiders, Edwards has been working incredibly hard this offseaosn. For the first time in a few offseasons, Edwards doesn’t have any international basketball to play. It’s allowed him to stay locked in and focused on the 2025-26 season. Anthony Edwards believes he can take another step forward with the Timberwolves.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards has been on a mission this offseason

Anthony Edwards has been locked in, staying off social media, and believes he has another step to take to reach Luka and Shai’s level, per @JonKrawczynski “He has been off of the social media grid and working on his game. He hasn’t had any international play this summer for the… pic.twitter.com/zYU22NQ256 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 15, 2025



The 2025-26 season is set to be Anthony Edwards’ sixth year with the Timberwolves. He was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft out of Georgia. In each year with Minnesota, Edwards has improved his scoring average. Edwards’ 27.6 points per game in 2024-25 were a new career-high. If he continues this trend, Anthony Edwards will likely average close to 30 points per game next season. NBA insider Jon Krawczynski, Edwards is grinding to hit that next level with the Timberwolves.

Krawczynski reported that Anthony Edwards has stayed incredibly focused and locked in this offseason. He is staying off social media and is working on his craft. Additionally, international play has allowed Edwards to “buckle down” and stay committed to his goals. During the 2023 offseaosn, Edwards played for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. In 2024, he was with Team USA for the Paris Olympics.

Anthony Edwards has been dialed in, keeping away from social media, and feels he needs to take another step to catch up to Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. (per @JonKrawczynski)#Sports #Hoops #Basketball #NBAUpdate #NBA pic.twitter.com/uxpSX2cJ56 — Hoops Updates PH (@hoopsdailyph1) September 15, 2025

Anthony Edwards has been vocal about the level of play he is trying to achieve. He specifically mentioned Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Ironically, the last two players who’ve eliminated the Timberwolves in consecutive postseasons. Edwards saw firsthand how dominant Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander were in the playoffs.

It’s one thing to carry your team in the regular season. The playoffs are a whole different animal. In 42 playoff games for the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards averages 26.9 points per game. During the 2025 playoffs, Edwards averaged 25.3 points per game for Minnesota. In 23 postseason games for SGA in 2025, he averaged 29.9 points per game. There’s another level Anthony Edwards can hit that would skyrocket him into MVP contention. Will his hard work and persistence this offseason pay off for the upcoming season?