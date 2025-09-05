NBA

Insiders report Chicago offered Josh Giddey a four-year, $88 million contract

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on September 05, 2025

Josh Giddey Bulls pic

At the start of this week, four players remained restricted free agents. That was until Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas signed a $6 million qualifying offer. Now, Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga, and Quentin Grimes are unsigned. 

Late on Thursday evening, NBA insiders reported the Bulls have continued to try and sign Giddey. ESPN’s Bobby Marks said the team upped their offer this offseason. He noted the Bulls initially offered Josh Giddey a four-year, $80 million contract extension. That number is now four years, $88 million. Is that enough for Giddey to sign a long-term deal?

Chicago has increased their contract extension offer to restricted free agent Josh Giddey


During the 2024 offseason, the Bulls and Thunder completed a player-for-player trade. Chicago acquired Josh Giddey and Oklahoma City, Alex Caruso. In 2024-25, Giddey played in 70 of 82 games for the Bulls and made 69 starts. He averaged 14.6 points per game along with a career-high 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. With the production he gave Chicago last season, Josh Giddey is seeking a long-term contract extension.

Sources have reported that he wants a deal worth $30+ million annually. However, the Bulls have not offered him that type of deal this offseason. As of Thursday, the largest contract Chicago offered Giddey was four years, $88 million. That’s slightly higher than the four-year, $80 million deal they initially offered. Josh Giddey has until October 1 to sign his $11.1 million qualifying offer for the 2025-26 season.

If Giddey signed the qualifying offer, he would have a no-trade clause next year. Additionally, he would be an unrestricted free agent to begin the 2026 offseason. NBA insider Bobby Marks said Chicago should invest in Guddey if they believe he is their PG of the future. This offseason, the Raptors gave Immanuel Quickley a deal worth $32.5 million annually. Giddey’s representation is of the belief that they can get a similar number for their client.

Bobby Marks noted that Chicago could offer Giddey a deal worth $26 to $28 million annually. He explained a four-year, $100-110 million deal is still worth value to the Bulls. At just under $54 million, Steph Curry will be the highest-paid PG in 2025-26. Josh Giddey could sign the one-year qualifying offer and bet on himself. That is what Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas is doing. We’ll wait and see if Josh Giddey and the Bulls reach a contract extension this offseason.