Insiders report Devin Booker will be the Suns’ full-time starting PG in ’25-26

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Phoenix Suns have undergone a slight reset. The team parted ways with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this offseason, which has drastically changed the trajectory of the team.

Phoenix’s most notable offseason addition is SG Jalen Green from the Rockets. He was acquired via the Kevin Durant trade. With a lack of depth at PG, Devin Booker will take matters into his own hands. Suns’ insider John Gambadoro reported that Booker will be Phoenix’s full-time starting PG next season. A role the team feels Booker is ready to handle.

For the 2024-25 season, the Suns had Tyus Jones on their roster. He was the team’s starting PG, and that allowed Devin Booker to play his natural position of SG. Despite that, Booker led that team with 7.1 assists per game last season. That was a new personal best for the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. Booker looked comfortable as a playmaker last season and still averaged a solid 25.6 points per game.

Phoenix lost Jones in free agency this offseason to the Magic. That’s why Suns insider Josh Gambadoro noted Booker is set to be the starting PG in 2025-26. Early in his career, Booker averaged right around four assists per game. Over the last two seasons, the 28-year-old has taken a step forward in his play-making.

In 2023-24, he averaged 6.9 assists and a career-high 7.1 per game in 2024-25. One could argue that Booker’s scoring output would decrease if he were the starting PG. However, there is evidence that says otherwise. Last season, Hawks’ Trae Young averaged a league-leading 11.6 assists along with 24.2 points per game. That scoring output is right around Booker’s career average.

Additionally, Pistons Cade Cunningham averaged 26.1 points and 9.2 assists per game last season. Devin Booker is more than capable of averaging close to 10+ assists per game while maintaining his career average for scoring. This offseason, the Suns signed free agent Jared Butler as a backup PG. On top of that, the team re-signed Collin Gillespie on a standard contract. Butler and Gillespie will be Phoenix’s PG depth behind Devin Booker next season.