Insiders report Kings’ DeMar DeRozan could be used as trade asset in ’25-26

Last season, the Sacramento Kings finished 40-42. With a 13-18 start to the year, the team fired head coach Mike Brown after 31 games in 2024-25. He is now the head coach of the New York Knicks.

The 2025 offseason has been relatively quiet for the Kings. While the offseason is leaving fans guessing, the 2025-26 season might give more clarity. NBA insider Brett Sigel reported that the Kings could use DeMar DeRozan as a trade asset next season. The veteran SF has played one season in Sacramento. Insiders say DeRozan is on the chopping block for next year’s trade deadline.

Sources report that the Kings will look to trade DeMar DeRozan next season

In a three-team trade during the 2024 offseason, the Bulls sent DeMar DeRozan to the Kings. As part of the deal, Sacramento signed him to a three-year, $74 million contract. Last season, DeRozan started 77 of 82 games for the Kings. He averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. The 2025-26 season will be DeRozan’s 17th season in the NBA.

This offseason, the Kings have not made many moves. One insider says it’s because the team is waiting until the 2025-26 trade deadline. Brett Sigel reported that Sacramento could use DeMar DeRozan as a trade asset at next year’s deadline. With the production DeRozan gives at this stage in his career, the Kings could potentially get a solid return for the 36-year-old.

For now, this is all speculation from Brett Sigel. What if the Kings start the season hot and are a top-three seed by the trade deadline? Would they still use DeMar DeRozan as a trade asset? The answer is likely no. Additionally, DeMar DeRozan is a player that the Kings value highly. They signed him last offseason and gave him a new contract before he played a game for the team.

Brett Sigel also mentioned Malik Monk as a player who could be used as an asset next season. There were reports this offseason that the team was shopping Makil Monk. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Kings have taken Monk out of trade talks. For now, the team is committed to DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk to start 2025-26. If the season starts spiraling downward, expect changes to happen in Sacramento.