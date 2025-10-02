NBA

Insiders report Lakers’ Rui Hachimura is expected to start over Marcus Smart

Continuity is what separates the good from the great teams in professional sports. The ability to have a sixth sense with teammates took a team like the Thunder to another level last season. 

Having the same group of core players over multiple seasons helped them win an NBA title. Heading into 2025-26, the Los Angeles Lakers hope to do something similar. NBA insider Anthony Irwin reported on the Lakers’ projected starting lineup. He noted that Rui Hachimura is expected to start ahead of Marcus Smart in the upcoming season. Los Angeles wants to keep their starting lineup nearly identical to 2024-25.

Rui Hachimura has developed continuity with the Lakers over three seasons


In the first round of the 2019 NBA draft, the Wizards selected Rui Hachimura out of Gonzaga. The 27-year-old played the first four-and-a-half seasons of his career with Washington. Hachimura appeared in 177 games and made 118 starts for the Wizards. At the 2022-23 deadline, Rui Hachimura was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. In three years with the Lakers, Hachimura has appeared in 160 games and made 105 starts.

During his 2024-25 campaign, Rui Hachimura started 57 of his 59 games played for Los Angeles. NBA insider Anthony Irwin reported that Hachimura is expected to keep his starting role in 2025-26. Los Angeles wants to have continuity in their starting lineup. Marcus Smart has been rumored as a potential starter for the Lakers. However, Irwin has hinted that Hachimura will retain his starting spot.

The Lakers’ starting lineup will be Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Deandre Ayton. In 59 games played last season, Rui Hachimura averaged 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. Additionally, he shot an impressive .413% from beyond the arc. In three seasons with the Lakers, he’s made .402% of his three-pointers. That’s after shooting .356% with Washington.

On top of the continuity factor, Rui Hachimura offers long-term health compared to Marcus Smart. The veteran guard is out for the first week of training camp due to injury. That has only further solidified that Rui Hachimura will be the Lakers’ starter over Smart. Los Angeles opens the 2025-26 season at home vs. Steph Curry and the Warriors. That game is at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 21.