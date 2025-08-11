Insiders report that retirement ‘remains on the table’ for Al Horford

Veteran big man Al Horford just finished his 18th professional season. He played in 60 of 82 games for the Celtics in 2024-25 and made 40 starts.

This offseason, the 39-year-old is an unrestricted free agent. There have been whispers about Horford signing a deal with the Warriors for 2025-26. However, it’s the second week of August, and Horford is still unsigned. Recently, ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported that retirement “remains on the table” for Al Horford. Will the veteran sign for 2025-26 or call it a career?

Will Al Hordford play in the 2025-26 season?

Al Horford retiring is “still on the table,” per @anthonyVslater pic.twitter.com/qTVufHtNYS — Colin Keane (@colinkeane_) August 11, 2025



The Warriors are eager to improve their roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. Golden State wants to have the best possible cast to accompany superstar PG Steph Curry. This offseason, the Warriors have been connected to Celtics big man Al Horford. After losing Kevon Looney, the Warriors would love to add Horford’s veteran presence down low.

However, there are a few factors in play. First, Jonathan Kuminga is a restricted free agent this offseason and has yet to sign with the Warriors. He’s been rumored in trade talks, but Kuminga remains unsigned. That’s had a direct impact on the Warriors not signing Al Horford. ESPN’s Anthony Slater said that Horford is comfortable waiting this offseason.

What happened to the Al Horford rumors? Is he gonna stay with us, retire, or go to the Warriors? pic.twitter.com/zXJEm7pvhu — Coop4Three (@cooplow33) August 9, 2025

Al Horford is still contemplating retirement this offseason. The 2025-26 season would be his 19th year in the NBA. Slater said the Warriors are operating as if Horford is part of their plan next season. We’ll have to wait and see if the Warriors can land the veteran center. In 60 games last season, Al Horford averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Additionally, Horford shot .363% from beyond the arc. Slightly below his career average, but the 39-year-old is highly effective at this stage in his career. The big man cannot play 30+ minutes per game on a nightly basis anymore. He doesn’t have that in him. However, Horford can still be an effective floor spacer. Al Hordford is in no rush to sign a contract this offseason and will take time to make the next decision for his career.